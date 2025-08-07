Red Arrows set to fly over Merseyside this week – this is where you can catch a glimpse of the iconic jets
The Red Arrows are set to fly over Merseyside this week, as they take part in the highly-awaited Blackpool Airshow.
The world-famous red jets will be visible from Merseyside on Saturday (August 9) and Sunday (August 10). See where below.
Red Arrows over Merseyside on Saturday, August 9
The Red Arrows will take off from Blackpool Airshow at 1.38pm, flying over Southport at 1.40pm. From there, they will fly over North Wales before being visible over Crosby, Ince Blundell and Ormskirk from 1.49pm. They will arrive back at Blackpool Airshow at 2.01pm.
Red Arrows over Merseyside on Sunday, August 10
The Red Arrows will take off from Blackpool at 4.38pm, flying over Southport at 4.40pm. From there, they will fly over North Wales before being visible over Crosby, Ince Blundell and Ormskirk from 4.49pm. They will arrive back at Blackpool Airshow at 5.28pm.
All timings are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.
