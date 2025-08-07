Red Arrows set to fly over Merseyside this week – this is where you can catch a glimpse of the iconic jets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
The Red Arrows will be visible over Merseyside this weekend. Here's where you can catch the iconic jets in action.

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Merseyside this week, as they take part in the highly-awaited Blackpool Airshow.

The world-famous red jets will be visible from Merseyside on Saturday (August 9) and Sunday (August 10). See where below.

The Red Arrows thrilled the crowds. Photo: Sgt Nicholas Egan RAFplaceholder image
The Red Arrows thrilled the crowds. Photo: Sgt Nicholas Egan RAF

Red Arrows over Merseyside on Saturday, August 9

The Red Arrows will take off from Blackpool Airshow at 1.38pm, flying over Southport at 1.40pm. From there, they will fly over North Wales before being visible over Crosby, Ince Blundell and Ormskirk from 1.49pm. They will arrive back at Blackpool Airshow at 2.01pm.

Red Arrows over Merseyside on Sunday, August 10

The Red Arrows will take off from Blackpool at 4.38pm, flying over Southport at 4.40pm. From there, they will fly over North Wales before being visible over Crosby, Ince Blundell and Ormskirk from 4.49pm. They will arrive back at Blackpool Airshow at 5.28pm.

All timings are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.

