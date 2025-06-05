Maggie Fu is expanding its presence to Wirral with its first location set to open this summer.

Maggie Fu has announced the opening of its first Wirral restaurant.

The family-owned, independent business first started on Smithdown Road in 2018 and later opened a second site in the city centre. Serving tasty Asian street food dishes, the venture is renowned for its salt and pepper offerings and has now revealed it is coming to New Brighton.

Maggie Fu New Brighton CGI. | Maggie Fu

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for Maggie Fu said: “Maggie Fu 3. Marine Point New Brighton. We have the keys and the build has started.

“Hoping to open our doors at some point during the summer. We can’t wait to get started in our new place.”

Maggie Fu fans quickly flooded the comments with one saying: “Best Chinese ever.” Another added: “This is what New Brighton needs.”