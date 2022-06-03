Just a trio of constituencies in Britain have more republicans than monarchists, according to a nationwide study.

But across the country support for the monarchy remains high, according to a survey of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with pollster FocalData.

The national study, conducted in 2019, asked participants how much they agreed with the statement “I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family”.

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Royalist and republicans in Liverpool

Of the five parliamentaryconstituencies that are in or cross over into Liverpool, the least pro-monarchy was Riverside – 35% disagreed with the Royal Family’s reign, compared to 31% who supported them, with the rest undecided.

Of these, 13% strongly disagree with the statement, while 22% said they simply disagree.

At the other end of the scale was Garston and Halewood.

Here, 47% of people were pro-Crown, compared to 24% who were not.

The constituencies were ranked based on how many agree versus disagree, with the top ranking being the most pro-monarchist.

Riverside placed 632nd out of 632 constituencies – not including the 18 in Northern Ireland – while Garston and Halewood came in at 504th.

National support for Royals

Across Britain as a whole, 48% of people support the monarchy, 25% do not, and 28% are not sure.

Old Bexley and Sidcup, in London, was the most supportive, with both the highest agreement (68%) and the lowest disagreement (12%).

Just three constituencies – Liverpool Riverside, Manchester Central and Glasgow Central – were home to more republicans than royalists.

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the 10 least monarchist areas were in major cities.

What’s been said

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country.

“They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy.

“Much of our political discourse and debate must now be seen through this prism. We had better get used to it.”

The results and rankings for each constituency in Liverpool are: