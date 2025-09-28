A popular restaurant chain is coming to a busy Liverpool retail destination.

wagamama will open its new flagship restaurant in Liverpool at the Shopping Park at Edge Lane this autumn.

The new space will seat 134 guests inside, with an additional 22 seats outdoors. Open seven days a week, the restaurant will create 45 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 168 restaurants across the UK.

The new Liverpool restaurant will offer two of the brand’s latest initiatives, with students able to get 20% off Sunday to Thursday when they sign up to the platform Student Beans, and emergency service workers can obtain a discount through the Blue Light Card programme.

It will also offer a new lunchtime ‘real deal’ – a main and a drink for £12, available Monday to Friday from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

Ahead of the opening, the restaurant will host a series of exclusive preview events, giving locals the chance to book in for a free meal to celebrate the opening and sample some of wagamama’s asian-inspired food. More details will be revealed soon.

Sita Wood, Head of Restaurant Brand Activation, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand new restaurant in Liverpool this autumn.

“Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors and can’t wait for you to try our new lunchtime deal alongside fresh menu favourites.

“Our fantastic new team has been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved wagamama experience to our guests, and they can’t wait to open the doors and share the wagamama experience in this vibrant city."

The new restaurant will open on Monday, October 27. It will operate between 11.00am to 8.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 11.00am to 8.00pm on Sunday.