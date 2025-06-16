BBC This City is Ours actor to lead new Beatles musical in world premiere

A new musical which tells the story of the Beatles’ revolutionary time in Hamburg will receive its world premiere at the Epstein Theatre.

Shake It Up Baby! - written by Liverpool playwright Ian Salmon - is set to be staged from September 26 to October 11 as part of the Hanover Street venue’s new autumn season.

A brilliant cast of Liverpool actor-musicians will be led by the legendary Andrew Schofield as Allan Williams, the fabled ‘man who gave the Beatles away’. Schofield is known for starring as the Narrator in the original Blood Brothers musical as well as appearing in major films and TV programmes. He recently appeared in BBC’s This City is Ours, alongside his son Bobby.

The new musical is based on the Fab Four’s two years in Hamburg and is described as “a tale of dreamers, visionaries, of sex and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, love and loss, hope and failure and absolute success”.

Told with the classics of American rock ‘n’ roll they played across the Indra, Kaiserkeller and the Star Club, as well as here at home at the Cavern and Litherland Town Hall, the production will showcase how the band “became the greatest group the globe has ever seen”.

Directed by Stephen Fletcher, the creative team also includes Scott Millaney as lead producer, George Francis as arranger and musical director, with sound design by Kate Harvey and lighting design from Ciaran Cunningham.

Shake It Up Baby stars Andrew Schofield. | David Munn

Shake It Up Baby director Stephen Fletcher said: ”We’re delighted to be bringing this brand-new musical to the newly reopened Epstein Theatre.

“The last time I staged anything here was 10 years ago with the Broadway musical The Last Five Years and Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, but I’ve had an affinity with this venue for many years as my grandad used to test the pianos in Crane’s music shop on this very stage.

“It’s so brilliant to help breathe new life into this historic venue. Shake It Up Baby is an exciting story about The Beatles’ time from Liverpool to Hamburg and on the brink of fame and fortune.

An early incarnation of the Beatles photographed, possibly by John Lennon, at the Arnhem War Memorial in the eastern Netherlands, during a journey to Hamburg, 16th August 1960. Sitting in front of the inscription 'Their Name Liveth For Evermore' are (left to right) black Calypso singer Lord Woodbine, Stuart Sutcliffe, Paul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Pete Best. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images) | Keystone Features/Getty Images

“It’s got some amazing live music which will be performed by an all-Liverpool cast. It’s a story of success, love, fate, but also sadness.We hope to take the roof off the theatre and bring a slice of the madness of Hamburg to the streets of Liverpool.”

The theatre’s full autumn schedule will be launched with a special Gala Night on September 19 - Brian Epstein’s birthday – featuring local acts and celebrities.

The Grade II listed landmark reopened in April after a two-year closure and has new leaseholders and a new management team which is promising a busy programme of entertainment which reflects the theatre’s century-long role as the home of local talent, national touring productions, music, comedy and pantomime.