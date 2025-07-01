RSPCA figures reveal a significant rise in animal cruelty reports over the summer period.

New figures released by the RSPCA show a massive 33% annual increase in cruelty calls to the charity during the summer period across England and Wales - with 675 reports in Merseyside.

The animal welfare charity has released the startling new statistics today (July 1) as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the side of this season which many people don’t see - when animal cruelty reports peak.

In June, July and August last year across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887 the year before - showing an increase by one third.

In Merseyside the number of cruelty reports over the summer months stood at 675 - slightly down on the year before when there were 686.

In a cruelty case heard in Merseyside last year, Sefton Magistrates heard how a cat had been left with a number of broken bones and no veterinary treatment had been sought by the owner leaving the pet in a severe suffering state. The pet was also very thin and was infested in fleas which had caused severe fur loss. He was rescued by the RSPCA and has since been rehomed.

The RSPCA fears the surge in summer cruelty is due partly to a fall-out following the increase in pet ownership around the Covid pandemic - while longer summer days when more people are out and about means more people are likely to witness incidents of violence. But, according to a new YouGov survey, 78% of UK adults are unaware that most cases of animal cruelty are reported in England and Wales during the summer.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, added: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly the summer months tend to be when these reports peak.

“We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.

“This year, sadly, we fear the trend will continue and we are busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations. Many are broken by violence - not just physically but mentally - and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives.”