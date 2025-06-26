These charming cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.
A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
1. Lena
Lena loves her own company and is quite independant but is also very fond of a head tickle. She will come up to you and give head bumps on your legs to show her affection. Her ideal home would be a quieter environment with experienced cat owners who don't mind a bit of "sass"! | RSPCA
2. Dior - Bully cross
Dior is a three-year-old Bull breed cross. She loves to play, especially with balls and will occupy herself with this and will equally enjoy sharing her toys with you and letting you join in with her. She can be a little bit excitable on initial greetings when coming out of her kennel, but she soon settles down once she is walking around. Dior’s perfect home would be one with an active household who enjoys walking as much as she does. | RSPCA
3. Andy Pandy
Andy Pandy would be best suited to a quieter home environment to help him settle in. | RSPCA
4. Scooby - Lurcher
Scooby, a tan Lurcher, has waited over 500 days for his forever home. The four-year-old is the Wirral branch’s ‘longest stay’ animal. | RSPCA
