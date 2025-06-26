2 . Dior - Bully cross

Dior is a three-year-old Bull breed cross. She loves to play, especially with balls and will occupy herself with this and will equally enjoy sharing her toys with you and letting you join in with her. She can be a little bit excitable on initial greetings when coming out of her kennel, but she soon settles down once she is walking around. Dior’s perfect home would be one with an active household who enjoys walking as much as she does. | RSPCA