These 19 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres need forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:51 BST

Discover the adorable cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres waiting for their forever families in Liverpool.

These charming cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but dozens of lovely Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 19 delightful cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Lena loves her own company and is quite independant but is also very fond of a head tickle. She will come up to you and give head bumps on your legs to show her affection. Her ideal home would be a quieter environment with experienced cat owners who don't mind a bit of "sass"!

1. Lena

Lena loves her own company and is quite independant but is also very fond of a head tickle. She will come up to you and give head bumps on your legs to show her affection. Her ideal home would be a quieter environment with experienced cat owners who don't mind a bit of "sass"!

Dior is a three-year-old Bull breed cross. She loves to play, especially with balls and will occupy herself with this and will equally enjoy sharing her toys with you and letting you join in with her. She can be a little bit excitable on initial greetings when coming out of her kennel, but she soon settles down once she is walking around. Dior’s perfect home would be one with an active household who enjoys walking as much as she does.

2. Dior - Bully cross

Dior is a three-year-old Bull breed cross. She loves to play, especially with balls and will occupy herself with this and will equally enjoy sharing her toys with you and letting you join in with her. She can be a little bit excitable on initial greetings when coming out of her kennel, but she soon settles down once she is walking around. Dior's perfect home would be one with an active household who enjoys walking as much as she does.

Andy Pandy would be best suited to a quieter home environment to help him settle in.

3. Andy Pandy

Andy Pandy would be best suited to a quieter home environment to help him settle in.

Scooby, a tan Lurcher, has waited over 500 days for his forever home. The four-year-old is the Wirral branch’s ‘longest stay’ animal.

4. Scooby - Lurcher

Scooby, a tan Lurcher, has waited over 500 days for his forever home. The four-year-old is the Wirral branch's 'longest stay' animal.

