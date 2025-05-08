Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA is facing a surge in abandoned kittens during breeding season.

The RSPCA is braced for an influx of abandoned kittens between May and September when there is a huge peak in cat breeding and the majority of kittens are born. Sadly, many unexpected litters of kittens often end up abandoned or given up.

The charity recorded 27,853 incidents about cats in need last year (14,568 between May and September) and shockingly, of these reports 7,879 concerned abandoned cats. So far this year, the charity has already received nearly 3,000 reports of abandoned cats and they expect this to rise significantly as the breeding season gets underway.

The RSPCA stepped in to help when a cat - who had just recently given birth - was stuck between a building and a fence in Newton-le-Willows at the start of May. She was dehydrated and very stressed when Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Scarlet Sanderson arrived to help.

Scarlet said: “One of the poor kittens had become stuck behind a slate and the mum cat couldn’t reach them. She was incredibly stressed and the kitten was cold and needed her mum.

The RSPCA stepped in to help when a cat who had just recently given birth was stuck between a building and a fence in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside. | RSPCA

“It took over an hour using a reach and rescue pole to scoop up the kittens and gently coax out the mum. I took them to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for a check-up but thankfully mum and kittens are all healthy and have since gone to the RSPCA’s Manchester and Salford Branch for some much-needed TLC.”

The mother cat was not microchipped so it’s unclear whether she was abandoned whilst pregnant or if she was living as a stray.

The RSPCA is also currently caring for a litter of four kittens who were dumped in a Tesco shopping bag in a litter bin in Penwortham, Lancashire, last month. The newborn kittens were so young they still had their umbilical cords attached.

The heart-breaking discovery was made by a member of the public in a wooded area and sadly they would have died if they hadn’t been found when they were.

The kittens were taken home by the person who found them and then collected by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Mike Man.

The RSPCA is also currently caring for a litter of four kittens who were dumped in a Tesco shopping bag in a litter bin in Penwortham. | RSPCA

After an examination at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital they were placed with an experienced fosterer from the charity’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch. Thankfully, the three females and one male are all receiving round-the-clock care and are now thriving.

Alice Potter, cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Sadly, these are just a few examples of many. Kitten season is typically the time of year when most kittens are born and as a charity we see an influx of cats coming into our care as a result.

“With the cost of living crisis putting an extra strain on people’s finances we’re concerned that we may see more cats than ever in need of help at a time when our centres are already full-to-bursting. This is why we have issued an urgent plea to the public to help us tackle the cat overpopulation crisis.”

The RSPCA says the best and fastest way to get them abandoned cats or kittens help is to take them directly to a vet who will contact the chairty if there are further welfare concerns. However, if there are concerns that a cat or kitten has been abandoned in a property, please contact the RSPCA to report this on 0300 1234 999.