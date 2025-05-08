These 13 super cute cats and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Darcy Darcy has only just arrived at the Wirral centre after being abandoned by her owner. She is rightly hiding away and buries her head in her blanket as much as possible. She would make a lovely and calm companion. | RSPCA

2 . Milah - Japanese Akita cross Milah is a Japanese Akita cross. She would prefer to be the only dog in the home and needs an active family. | RSPCA

3 . Dodger - Cane Corso Dodger is a one-year-old Cane Corso. He is seeking an adult only home or with dog savvy teens but also an active family who will take him on lots of adventures. | RSPCA

4 . Memphis - Siberian Husky Memphis is a four-year-old Siberian Husky. He has lived with other dogs so may be able to live with another dog again, but he is particular about which dogs he gets along with. | RSPCA