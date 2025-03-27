RSPCA: Meet 19 charming cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans in Merseyside

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Mar 2025, 12:40 BST

Discover 19 charming cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs from the RSPCA in Merseyside waiting to meet their forever humans.

These delightful cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for loving homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 19 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Pansy is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Flower. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch.

1. Pansy

Pansy is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Flower. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA

Flower is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Pansy. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch.

2. Flower

Flower is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Pansy. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA

Skye is a Cane Corso puppy. She has developed a condition called cherry eye but the RSPCA are paying for her surgery. Given the fact she needs to go back to the RSPCA for the surgery, she ideally needs to be rehomed no more than an hour away from the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre.

3. Skye - Cane Corso

Skye is a Cane Corso puppy. She has developed a condition called cherry eye but the RSPCA are paying for her surgery. Given the fact she needs to go back to the RSPCA for the surgery, she ideally needs to be rehomed no more than an hour away from the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre. | RSPCA

Zola is looking for a new home after her owner sadly passed away. She is living at the Wirral, Chester & District branch.

4. Zola

Zola is looking for a new home after her owner sadly passed away. She is living at the Wirral, Chester & District branch. | RSPCA

