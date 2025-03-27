These delightful cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for loving homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 19 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Pansy Pansy is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Flower. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA

2 . Flower Flower is hoping to find a place to live the rest of their fluffy life with Pansy. They are located at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA

3 . Skye - Cane Corso Skye is a Cane Corso puppy. She has developed a condition called cherry eye but the RSPCA are paying for her surgery. Given the fact she needs to go back to the RSPCA for the surgery, she ideally needs to be rehomed no more than an hour away from the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre. | RSPCA

4 . Zola Zola is looking for a new home after her owner sadly passed away. She is living at the Wirral, Chester & District branch. | RSPCA