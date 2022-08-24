The Deadpool star shared his verdict on the Light of India restaurant to his 44.8 million followers.

An Indian restaurant in Ellesmere Port has received a deluge of orders, after Ryan Reynolds posted their flyer on his Instagram story.

The Hollwood star told his 44.8 million followers that Light of India serves ‘the best Indian food in Europe’.

Best Indian food in Europe according to Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds has been regularly spotted in the UK, after taking over ownership of Wrexham AFC, in parntnership with ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star, Rob McElhenney.

Light of India is around twenty miles from Wrexham and it’s been suggested that they celebrated the weekend’s victory with one of their curries.

The family who own the restaurant didn’t know who Reynolds was, but are thrilled to have recieved such a positive review.

The owners’ son, Shaa Rahaman said: “It’s crazy. To think he says we’re the best in Europe – Europe is a pretty big place. We’re glad he enjoyed his meal. We’re pretty well known in the area. It may be that some of the Wrexham fans told him about us.