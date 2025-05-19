A 12-year-old old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following an incident in Rainhill on Saturday (May 17).

At 8.05pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to reports of a fire at the derelict gym on the Scott Clinic site.

Officers from Merseyside Police, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service attended the fire and on arrival discovered that 10 children, between the ages of 12 and 13, who had been inside the building when the fire had started, had managed to get out safely. Fortunately, no-one needed medical attention.

CCTV and other enquiries remain ongoing, and Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Richie Shillito said: “Thankfully nobody was injured during this incident but we know this could have had a very different outcome. I would urge parents and guardians to please speak to their children and warn them of the dangers of playing inside derelict buildings.

“This incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing to establish how the fire was started and who was responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via our website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting reference 5000408356.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.