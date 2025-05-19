Three people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Liscard.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 1.25am on Saturday (May 17), a 32-year-old man sought help at the Clairville Wetherspoons pub on Wallasey Road after receiving injuries to his and hand and ear. It is believed he had been involved in an altercation nearby. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for his wounds, which are described as “not serious”.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed that a 58-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Liscard, have both been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clairville, Wallasey Road (Wallasey) - £2.58 | Google Street View

A 38-year-old woman from Seacombe has also been arrested on suspicion of s18 attempt wounding with intent. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the Merseyside Police website or call 101 quoting incident reference 0085 of 17 May.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. In an emergency always call 999.