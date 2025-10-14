Merseyside Police have issued CCTV images as part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault in Seaforth.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Seaforth have released CCTV images of a man who may have information to assist with their enquiries.

On September 21, a woman in her 20s reported that she had been walking down Crosby Road South at around 5.45am when a man followed her. The man placed his hand across her mouth, pushed her to the floor, before she screamed and the suspect ran off towards Belgrave Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV images issued by Merseyside Police show a man riding a bike which appears to be white in colour.

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Seaforth are issuing CCTV images of a man who may have information to assist ongoing enquiries. | Merseyside Police

The force said a 27-year-old man from Litherland, initially arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, has now been released with no further action, after detectives eliminated him from the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Suffield said: “Extensive work has been ongoing since this incident, and we continue to support the victim, who was understandably distressed to be targeted in such a way.

“I would urge anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured to come forward, as he may be of assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Seaforth are issuing CCTV images of a man who may have information to assist ongoing enquiries. | Merseyside Police

“We would also still like to urge anyone who lives in the area to check your own, CCTV, dashcam and any doorbell devices should there be anything which helps this work.

“Any information could be vital, so let us make the assessment.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook quoting reference 25000780190. You can also report information via the police website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously . More information on reporting sexual offences can be found here.