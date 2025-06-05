Seaside restaurant fined £180,000 for employing people illegally

A Wirral seaside restaurant was fined £180,000 last year for employing people illegally.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portofino Italiana, an Italian restaurant on Marine Promenade in New Brighton is a popular location for those visiting the seaside resort, with views looking out towards the marine lake. However the UK Government found it was employing people illegally and issued a fine towards the end of last year.

The restaurant was named in the latest data published by the government for illegal working civil penalties between October 1 and December 31 2024. Across the UK, there were 489 penalties issued, 771 illegal workers found, and £29.2m in penalties issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portofino was one of the businesses fined for employing people illegally last year. | Google Street View

This data, published on May 31, shows Portofino (New Brighton) Ltd based at 2 Marine Promenade was fined £180,000. This is one of the largest penalties issued between October and December.

The list of employers is published every three months. It details fines given to “employers who have not paid or are not making regular payments towards a penalty 28 days after they have exhausted all their objection and/or appeal rights” and “employers who have been served with a second or further penalty once they have exhausted all their objection and/or appeal rights regardless of whether any payment has been made.”

Portofino were approached for comment.