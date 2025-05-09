Sefton Council warns of 'wildfire risk' at popular beauty spots ahead of sunny weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sefton Council is urging beach-goers not to light fires or use disposable BBQs at its popular beauty spots.
After the driest start to spring in almost 70 years, the local authority says its protected coastal landscape is at “a high risk” of wildfires as warm weather continues across Merseyside.
Disposable BBQs are not allowed anywhere along the Sefton coastline, whether that be in the dunes, woodlands, or beach, and lighting fires of any kind is banned.
Visitors can help minimise the risk of accidental fires by taking all rubbish home and ensuring no cigarettes are dropped or glass bottles left on the ground, as these can quickly become the source of a fire.
Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “The good weather brings an influx of visitors across our coastal gateways at Southport, Ainsdale and Crosby, with National Trust partners at Formby also experiencing extremely high visitor numbers.
“Sadly, it can result in an increase in litter at our beauty spots. Our message is simple – if you brought it to the beach with you, then you can take it home with you.
“Fires and BBQs are not permitted anywhere along the coast, be that at Crosby, Formby, Ainsdale or Southport.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
“Though some fires are accidental, unfortunately, most are anti-social behaviour fires that are deliberately started, which is arson. Not only do they pose a risk of harm to people, but fires can also devastate the rare and protected habitats we are so lucky to have here in Sefton.”
Visitors are also reminded of the National Trust Formby closure of Formby beach car park until summer 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.