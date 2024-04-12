Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular online retailer, SHEIN, is coming to Liverpool next week with its first pop up shop in the city. The affordable fashion brand is increasingly popular in the UK and has launched successful pop ups in other cities, such as Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Now, Liverpool customers will be able to browse SHEIN’s offerings in person for the first time and explore the brand’s spring and summer collections, as well as beauty and homewares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpool pop-up will also introduce SHEIN’s new fashion label, MUSERA, to shoppers in person for the first time - which has been curated by SHEIN’s new team in Manchester. Promising an ‘immersive’ and ‘exclusive’ experience, customers should expect complimentary photo moments, live fashion illustrations and makeovers.

Where will Liverpool’s SHEIN pop-up shop be?

The pop-up will be located on South John Street, in Liverpool ONE.

When is SHEIN coming to Liverpool?