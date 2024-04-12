SHEIN pop up shop to open in Liverpool ONE - when, where and opening times
Popular online retailer, SHEIN, is coming to Liverpool next week with its first pop up shop in the city. The affordable fashion brand is increasingly popular in the UK and has launched successful pop ups in other cities, such as Birmingham, Manchester and London.
Now, Liverpool customers will be able to browse SHEIN’s offerings in person for the first time and explore the brand’s spring and summer collections, as well as beauty and homewares.
The Liverpool pop-up will also introduce SHEIN’s new fashion label, MUSERA, to shoppers in person for the first time - which has been curated by SHEIN’s new team in Manchester. Promising an ‘immersive’ and ‘exclusive’ experience, customers should expect complimentary photo moments, live fashion illustrations and makeovers.
Where will Liverpool’s SHEIN pop-up shop be?
The pop-up will be located on South John Street, in Liverpool ONE.
When is SHEIN coming to Liverpool?
The SHEIN shop will be open on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 10.00am until 7.00pm. It will also be open on Sunday, April 21 between 11.00am and 5.00pm.
