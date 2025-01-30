Sound City 2025: Headliners and line up announced for Liverpool festival, plus dates and how to get tickets
Sound City has announced the second wave of artists for its highly-awaited 2025 festival, with Dylan John Thomas and Liverpool’s very own STONE announced as new headliners.
Described by organisers as 'undisputedly the UK’s independent festival for new music', Sound City returns in May for its 17th edition in the heart of Liverpool, as well as its annual conference.
The multi-venue festival aims to reflect ‘the most exciting new artists that are destined to soundtrack the year ahead’ and has been a platform for some of the biggest and brightest names in modern music - including Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The XX, The Wombats, Royal Blood and Catfish and The Bottlemen.
When is Sound City 2025?
Sound City will return to Liverpool city centre on May 3 and 4, 2025. The annual Sound City Conference will take place on May 2.
Who is playing at Sound City 2025?
The Royston Club will headline the Saturday staging of the festival, while Dylan John Thomas will be the Sunday headliner. STONE will headline the Sunday afternoon. Line up so far:
- The Royston Club
- Nieve Ella
- Rianne Downey
- Overpass
- Panic Shack
- Siobhan Winifred
- The Cheap Thrills
- Alex Spencer
- Delights
- Maya Delilah
- Cliffords
- The Heavy North
- Bash
- TTSSFU
- The Clause
- Better Joy
- The Stingrays
- Mandrake Handshake
- Mitch Saunders
- Aimee Fatale
- Arkayla
- Big Sleep
- deary
- Dirty Blonde
- Florence Road
- EVER
- Florentenes
- Mudi Sama
- Nancy Williams
- The Solaas
- White Flowers
- Dylan John Thomas
- STONE
- KEO
- Imogen and the Knife
- The Guest List
- IST IST
- Disgusting Sisters
- Brogeal
- Keyside
- Charlie Pittman
- Allie Sherlock
- Precious Pepala
- Permanent (Joy)
- Bank Details
- Bathing Suits
- Sair
- Shania Sabrina
- TONTO
- The Kowloons
How to get tickets for Sound City 2025
Tickets are available now, with Saturday and Sunday tickets priced at £32.45 each. Full weekend tickets cost £54.45, while Sound City Conference super early bird tickets are priced at £65.45. Conference and weekend festival super early tickets are priced at £98.45.
