Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Sound City 2025 festival returns with headline acts including The Royston Club and Dylan John Thomas. Find out more about the line-up, dates, and tickets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sound City has announced the second wave of artists for its highly-awaited 2025 festival, with Dylan John Thomas and Liverpool’s very own STONE announced as new headliners.

Described by organisers as 'undisputedly the UK’s independent festival for new music', Sound City returns in May for its 17th edition in the heart of Liverpool, as well as its annual conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-venue festival aims to reflect ‘the most exciting new artists that are destined to soundtrack the year ahead’ and has been a platform for some of the biggest and brightest names in modern music - including Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The XX, The Wombats, Royal Blood and Catfish and The Bottlemen.

When is Sound City 2025?

Sound City will return to Liverpool city centre on May 3 and 4, 2025. The annual Sound City Conference will take place on May 2.

Sound City returns to Liverpool. | Sound City

Who is playing at Sound City 2025?

The Royston Club will headline the Saturday staging of the festival, while Dylan John Thomas will be the Sunday headliner. STONE will headline the Sunday afternoon. Line up so far:

The Royston Club

Nieve Ella

Rianne Downey

Overpass

Panic Shack

Siobhan Winifred

The Cheap Thrills

Alex Spencer

Delights

Maya Delilah

Cliffords

The Heavy North

Bash

TTSSFU

The Clause

Better Joy

The Stingrays

Mandrake Handshake

Mitch Saunders

Aimee Fatale

Arkayla

Big Sleep

deary

Dirty Blonde

Florence Road

EVER

Florentenes

Mudi Sama

Nancy Williams

The Solaas

White Flowers

Sound City returns to Liverpool. | Sound City

Dylan John Thomas

STONE

KEO

Imogen and the Knife

The Guest List

IST IST

Disgusting Sisters

Brogeal

Keyside

Charlie Pittman

Allie Sherlock

Precious Pepala

Permanent (Joy)

Bank Details

Bathing Suits

Sair

Shania Sabrina

TONTO

The Kowloons

How to get tickets for Sound City 2025

Tickets are available now, with Saturday and Sunday tickets priced at £32.45 each. Full weekend tickets cost £54.45, while Sound City Conference super early bird tickets are priced at £65.45. Conference and weekend festival super early tickets are priced at £98.45.