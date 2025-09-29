Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced an extra £20m in funding to restore Southport's 165-year-old Victorian pier.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An extra £20m of funding has been pledged by Chancellor Rachel Reeves to restore Southport’s historic pier.

The 165-year-old structure has stood proudly on the seaside town’s coastline since 1860 but has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, and caught fire earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding, expected to total around £20 million, will enable urgent repair and refurbishment works to begin on the Victorian structure, with restoration expected to take 12 to 14 months to complete, with work expected to start next year.

Southport Pier. | Jeff Buck

Councillor Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Southport and a huge step forward in restoring one of our town’s most iconic and cherished landmarks. We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this funding, and I want to thank our partners, stakeholders, and especially our local MP Patrick Hurley for championing this cause.

“We know how much Southport Pier means to our residents, businesses and visitors. This announcement is a vote of confidence in our town’s future and a clear recognition of the value of investing in our heritage.

“This is not just about repairing a structure — it’s about restoring pride, boosting tourism, and supporting our local economy. It’s also a powerful reminder that Southport is a town on the up, and we will not allow negativity or political point-scoring to talk us down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the funding announcement the next step will be to complete a business case for the Government and Sefton Council will move swiftly to finalise contractor arrangements and begin preparatory works, with further updates to be shared in the coming weeks.