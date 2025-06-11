Historic £10m transformation for Town Hall Gardens inspired by Southport victims

Southport’s historic Town Hall gardens space will undergo its most significant regeneration ever, inspired by three little girls who were killed last summer.

The transformation is being led by the families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, and Bebe King, whose shared love of dance, music and the arts has inspired a vision for a new town square that will be an inclusive community focussed events space in the heart of Southport Town Centre.

The Town Hall gardens space has long been an integral part of Southport’s rich history, but in 2024 it took on new meaning as a place of unity, healing, hope and remembrance. Thousands gathered there for a community vigil and used it as a place to leave tributes and flowers for the victims of the Southport tragedy.

In a meeting with the families yesterday (June 10), the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner expressed their full support for the project and pledged £5 million for its development.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed | PA

This government funding will be matched by £2.5 million each from Sefton Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA), bringing the total investment to £10 million.

In direct reflection of the spirit of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, the reimagined Town Hall Gardens will provide a child friendly and safe platform for musicians, dancers, artists, culture lovers and more, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for generations to come.

Beyond its cultural significance, the regeneration project will play a key role in Southport’s ongoing economic recovery and growth. By creating a flexible high-quality public space, the project will attract visitors, support local businesses, and complement other landmark public and private sector led developments in the town.

The project will also be accompanied by an exciting events programme for Southport, helping to make Southport’s town centre as exciting a place to be as possible for children and families.

The families of Alice Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Stancombe issued a joint statement welcoming the project. They said “This project is a vision we have all shared for some time, which is rooted in love, resilience and unity.

“We wanted to find a way to thank the people of Southport for standing shoulder to shoulder with us. Your compassion has never wavered and your strength has helped carry us forward.

“The regeneration of the Town Hall Gardens will become a legacy inspired by our three beautiful and amazing girls and it will be a space that is loved by many generations to come.

Members of the public lay and look at floral tribute left outside the Town Hall in Southport.

“It will be a place of joy, hope and community. A vibrant place where children and families can feel safe, connected and celebrated in the heart of our town.

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to Sefton Council and to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and each of the region’s Councils, for listening to our voices and helping us achieve the funding we need for this project.

“This is only the beginning, and we all walk forward together with our amazing community in Southport, with purpose and hope.”

Sefton Council will lead the delivery of the project, working in partnership with the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, and the LCRCA. Further details on next steps will be announced in due course.