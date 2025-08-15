SpudBros are seeking staff for their new location in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob and Harley Nelson’s business became a social media sensation in 2023 when their quirky TikTok videos went viral around the world.

The brothers have transformed the humble baked potato cart on Preston’s Flag Market into a viral brand serving the “greatest spuds on earth”, with plans to “take over the world”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair served their popular potatoes to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool back in May, with long, snaking queues for their stall throughout the festival. Now, preparing to become a permanent fixture in the city after recently revealing their latest new SpudBros Express location - at Queen Square.

SpudBros Express Soho. | Spud Bros

The new venue will be located inside the former Costa store near Nando’s and Five Guys, and the brothers are now looking for staff.

In a video on Instagram, Jacob said, “If you want a job at the SpudBros, you have to dive in at the deep end,” before jumping into the sea.

He continued: “Basically, we’re looking for staff in Liverpool. If you want a job, reach out to us guys because we’re looking some people.”

Those hoping to work for SpudBros Express in Liverpool can apply here.