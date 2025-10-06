The next stage of a major transport interchange for St Helens town centre is underway.

The scheme aims to transform the site's coal mining history into a "foundation for renewal".

Specialist machinery has arrived on site as part of the ground improvement and remediation works ahead of main construction activity, reports our sister publication Insider Media.

Main contractor VINCI Building has appointed a specialist firm to carry out ground improvement and remediation on behalf of St Helens Borough Council and ECF, a partnership between Homes England, L&G, and Muse.

Grouting rigs are now operating on the site to check drill and, where necessary, grout any disused and fractured coal seams to reduce the risk of ground movement that could otherwise affect the new transport interchange buildings.

Work is progressing. | St Helens Borough Council.

Martin Horton, senior project manager at VINCI Building, said: "St Helens has a mining legacy that dates back to the 16th century, and coal was a driving force behind the town’s rapid growth during the 18th and 19th centuries.

“That activity extended into what became the town centre. Today’s ground stabilisation techniques ensure that this legacy does not create settlement or subsidence issues in the future, giving the new transport interchange a secure foundation for generations to come."

Councillor Richard McCauley, cabinet member for regeneration at St Helens Borough Council, added: "Coal mining shaped St Helens' growth, supporting industries such as glassmaking that remain central to the town’s identity.

“While mining left its mark underground, we have the means to positively manage that legacy and the transport interchange project is progressing well, turning that history into a foundation for renewal."

With £32 million of funding from the Combined Authority, the scheme will better connect bus and rail services with active travel links. It is part of mayor Steve Rotheram's plans to create a transport system for the region that faster, cheaper, greener, and better connected.