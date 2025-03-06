St Johns Market will not reopen, Liverpool Council confirms

Liverpool Council confirms St Johns Market will not reopen to stallholders while pursuing outstanding debts and planning a new future for the historic site.

Liverpool Council has confirmed St Johns Market will not reopen to stall holders again as work begins to recover millions of pounds owed by former businesses. Almost a year on from the shuttering of the hall that left dozens of traders standing outside the city centre location, the local authority has said it will look to other options for the site that has stood vacant ever since.

Cllr Nick Small told the LDRS while he recognised people would be disappointed over the decision to not reopen the market as it was, he said “the best days lay ahead” for the hall. It is thought following an options appraisal which began following the closure last March, two potential uses for the site have been earmarked for further investigation.

The LDRS understands that two new options are now being considered following an appraisal by real estate firm Avison Young. One of the considerations is to use the site as a leisure facility, with food and drink offers that would serve the night time economy, similar to Baltic Market.

The local authority said in 2023 it would seek to recover three years’ worth of debt from the traders that occupied the market. After a breakthrough couldn’t be found, officers moved to shut down the site in the following Spring.

St Johns Market, Liverpool. | LDRS

Cllr Small, cabinet member for growth and economy, told the LDRS that work would now begin in earnest to pursue those debts, around £2.1m, beginning with those who owe the most. He said: “What we don’t think is feasible is to reopen it as a market. We’re not going to be doing that. There are options here, it’s an exciting site.

“In terms of the leisure facility, there’s nothing like this in that part of the city, it’s crying out for something like that and could really add value.” Cllr Small added how renovations would be made to the market hall with assessments made as to the amount of capital investment needed that would “bring it into the 21st century.”

The confirmation of traders not being able to return marks the latest step in a chequered history for St Johns. In 2016, £2.5m was spent to renovate the site but proved unpopular, even with then Mayor Joe Anderson, who initially offered traders three, then six months free rent as an incentive to stay and increase footfall.

Around £1m a year was being spent to subsidise the market by the city council. Further investigations by officers found arrears incurred by dozens of businesses had risen from an initially established £1.7m to £2.1m.

It is understood the additional money identified by the council is made up of arrears owing to a small number of traders. This is made up of some leaving the market before the end of their official agreement with the council and some businesses occupying two units while only being officially listed as operating one.

St Johns, Liverpool. | LocalTV

The local authority will also look at the potential for a training centre to deliver social value projects within the building. On the end of trading at the site, Cllr Small said: “It’s about looking at where we are and the city moving forward.

“We’ve got destination markets at Stanley Park and Great Homer Street, as St Johns once was. There have been lots of new markets since the decision was taken and it’s an exciting time for them in Liverpool.”

Cllr Small added how the “best days lay ahead” for the site and any name changes to the location would be considered as the proposals were assessed.

Speaking to the LDRS in December, council chief Liam Robinson lamented how the closure came about. He said: “Obviously it was a terrible shame that the market ended in the way that it did but we obviously are going through the process of pursuing the outstanding debts from the businesses on a case by case basis as we do with everyone that owes money to the council done within the relevant legal advice that obviously we always have to.”