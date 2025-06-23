Sting support act update after The Christians drummer suffers cardiac arrest on stage in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:13 BST

The Christians' drummer, Lionel Duke, experienced a cardiac arrest while performing at a concert ahead of Sting.

The Liverpool band were performing at On The Waterfront festival at the Pier Head, in the lead up to Sting’s headline performance.

The band’s frontman, Garry Christian, called for help and a privacy screen was put up before Duke was rushed off stage and taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to the crowds at the time, The Christians’ band manager, said: “We’re really hoping he is going to make it. He didn’t have a pulse he’s get one now, we think. Thank you so much.”

Sting.placeholder image
Sting. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Sting did perform as planned and told concert-goers: “All of us are praying he's going to be fine.”

Providing an update on social media last night, the band said: “Thank you so much to all the many many messages regarding our drummer Lionel Duke who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing at tonight's amazing concert ahead of Sting.

“We are awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green and thank the phenomenal team of medics present from On The Waterfront Liverpool team who stepped in so swiftly to help our poor Lionel. Please send positive vibes his way.”

