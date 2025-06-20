On The Waterfront 2025: Sting headlines final day of Liverpool festival - lineup, stage times & tickets
The four-day festival of live music and entertainment started on Thursday (June 19) and Sting will close out the festival on Sunday night (June 22). It will be The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s first performance in the city in decades, forming part of the Sting 3.0 world tour.
Below is everything you need to know about Sting at On the Waterfont 2025, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- Thursday, June 19: The Wombats
- Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical Ibiza
- Sunday, June 22: Sting
On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) lineup
- Sting
- The Christians
- Sophie Grey
- TRAITS
On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) door times
Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.
On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) stage times
- TRAITS - 5.40pm to 6.20pm.
- Sophie Grey - 6.50pm to 7.30pm.
- The Christians - 8.00pm to 9.00pm.
- Sting - 9.30pm to 11.00pm.
What are the age restrictions for Sunday (June 22)?
Entry on Sunday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.
Are tickets available for Sting in Liverpool?
Tickets are available here.
All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event. Further information can be found via the app - here.