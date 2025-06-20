17 times Grammy Award winning artist Sting will perform in Liverpool this Sunday, as the final headliner for this year’s On the Waterfront festival at the Pier Head.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day festival of live music and entertainment started on Thursday (June 19) and Sting will close out the festival on Sunday night (June 22). It will be The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s first performance in the city in decades, forming part of the Sting 3.0 world tour.

Below is everything you need to know about Sting at On the Waterfont 2025, including tickets, lineup, door times, stage timings and more.

Sting. | Getty Images for Breast Cancer R

Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners

Thursday, June 19: The Wombats

Friday, June 20: The Wolfe Tones

Saturday, June 21: Cream Classical Ibiza

Sunday, June 22: Sting

On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) lineup

Sting

The Christians

Sophie Grey

TRAITS

On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) door times

Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

On The Waterfront Sunday (June 22) stage times

TRAITS - 5.40pm to 6.20pm.

Sophie Grey - 6.50pm to 7.30pm.

The Christians - 8.00pm to 9.00pm.

Sting - 9.30pm to 11.00pm.

What are the age restrictions for Sunday (June 22)?

Entry on Sunday is for ages 18 and over. Challenge 21 in operation please bring valid photo ID.

Are tickets available for Sting in Liverpool?

Tickets are available here.

All tickets for On the Waterfront 2025 are digital/e-tickets. There will be no physical tickets posted out for this event. Further information can be found via the app - here.