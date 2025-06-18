On The Waterfront 2025: Huge Liverpool festival starts today - headliners, lineup, tickets & timings
Liverpool’s very own music festival returns to the iconic Pier Head today (June 19), for four days of great music and unreal vibes.
After launching in 2021, On the Waterfront has continued to grow in popularity, with popular artists such as Jamie Webster and Camelphat taking to the stage and major headliners confirmed for 2025.
The four-day music festival runs from Thursday June 19 to Sunday June 22, and musical legend Sting is set to close out the event by headlining the final day.
The city’s very own indie boyband, The Wombats, are headlining today, marking their biggest ever homecoming show.
Made up of Matthew Murphy, Tord Overland Knudsen and Dan Haggis, the band formed in 2003 after meeting at Liverpool Institute of Performing Art and have since become known for iconic hits such as Welcome To New York and Kill The Director.
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 headliners
- June 19: The Wombats
- June 20: The Wolfe Tones
- June 21: Cream Classical
- June 22: Sting
Liverpool On The Waterfront 2025 line-up
Thursday, June 19
- The Wombats
- Pale Waves
- Corella
- Overpass
- Keyside
Friday, June 20
- The Wolfe Tones
- The Scratch
- The Highstool Prophets
- Shea Doolin
Saturday, June 21
- Cream Classical Ibiza featuring Kaleidoscope Orchestra curated by K-Klass
- Special guest Groove Armada
Sunday, June 22
- Sting
- The Christians
- Sophie Grey
- Traits
On The Waterfront 2025 door times
- Thursday, June 19: Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.
- Friday, June 20: Doors 4.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.
- Saturday, June 21: Doors 2.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.
- Sunday, June 22: Doors 5.00pm. Curfew 11.00pm.