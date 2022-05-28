Liverpool have demanded an investigation to be launched after fans were sprayed by tear gas before the Champions League final in Paris.

Merseyside Police officers on duty in Paris for Liverpool’s Champions League against Real Madrid have called conditions the worst ‘ever worked or experienced’ at a European match.

Thousands of Kopites trying to enter the Stade de France had tear gas sprayed at them - including children - during long delays.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes, although some supporters did not get inside the stadium until the second half.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Madrid in a bid for a seventh European Cup.

Uefa claimed that the long queues were caused by supporters who attempted to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets that did not work at the turnstiles.

Liverpool have now called for a formal investigation to be launched.

What’s been said

Officers from Merseyside Police who travelled to the French capital and were present at the scene have taken to Twitter to describe what they saw - and believe fans’ behaviour was ‘exemplary’ given the ‘shocking circumstances’.

A tweet from @MerPolLFC said: “MERPOL was deployed to this evening’s match. Can only describe it as the worst European match I’ve ever worked or experienced. I thought the behaviour of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances. You were not late 100%.”

What have Liverpool said

A Liverpool statement said: “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

What have Uefa said

A Uefa statement said: ““In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.