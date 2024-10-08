TGI Fridays shuts down Liverpool restaurant with ‘immediate effect’ as 35 branches close and 1000 jobs lost
Some of the US-style diners will remain on UK high streets following a rescue deal from Breal Capital and Calveton UK, who have acquired 51 restaurants after the group's previous operator fell into administration. TGI Fridays at Liverpool ONE is one of the restaurants that has been saved.
Nearly 2,400 jobs have been rescued across the restaurant group. But in a statement released on the Gov.UK website, it was confirmed that 35 restaurants were not included in the sale and have been closed immediately, resulting in 1,012 redundancies.
Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Fridays UK, said: “The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole. We are devastated for our colleagues who will be leaving TGIs and thank them for their loyalty and contribution during their time with us. We are doing everything possible to retain our team and support those impacted.”
New owners Breal Capital and Calveton UK said they were looking forward to modernising the business, which first launched in New York in 1965.
The Government has provided advice for employees who may be at risk of redundancy, in what it said was a “worrying time” for both employees and creditors of the business.
The TGI Fridays UK restaurants shutting are:
- Barnsley , South Yorkshire
- Birmingham , West Midlands
- Bracknell, Berkshire
- Brighton Marina, East Sussex
- Bristol Cabot Circus, Bristol
- Cardiff , Newport Road, Wales
- Chelmsford , Essex
- Cheltenham , Gloucestershire
- Croydon , south London
- Derby , Derbyshire
- Dundee, Scotland
- Durham , County Durham
- Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, Scotland
- Enfield , north London
- Gateshead , Tyne and Wear
- Gloucester Quays, Gloucestershire
- Halifax , West Yorkshire
- Jersey, Channel Islands
- Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire
- Leicester , Leicestershire
- Lincoln , Lincolnshire
- Manchester Royal Exchange, Manchester
- Newcastle Eldon Square , Newcastle upon Tyne
- Newport , Monmouthshire, Wales
- Northampton , Northamptonshire
- Prestwich Valley Park Road, Greater Manchester
- Romford , Essex
- Sale , Greater Manchester
- Solihull , West Midlands
- Southampton West Quay South, Hampshire
- Speke, Liverpool
- Sutton Coldfield , West Midlands
- Swansea , South Wales
- Watford North , Hertfordshire
The TGI Fridays UK restaurants remaining open are:
- Bluewater shopping centre, Kent
- Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester
- Meadowhall, South Yorkshire
- Aberdeen Union Square, Scotland
- Metrocentre Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
- Basildon , Essex
- Glasgow Fort, Scotland
- Milton Keynes Stadium , Buckinghamshire
- Braehead, Renfrewshire, Scotland
- Wembley, London
- Birmingham NEC, West Midlands
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Leeds Junction 27, West Yorkshire
- Castleford , West Yorkshire
- Lakeside Quay, Essex
- Teesside, North East
- Bolton , Lancashire
- Norwich , Norfolk
- Cardiff St Davids, Wales
- Doncaster , South Yorkshire
- Lakeside Retail Park , Essex
- Fareham, Hampshire
- Liverpool One, Merseyside
- Stevenage , Hertfordshire
- Leeds White Rose , West Yorkshire
- Cribbs Causeway, south Gloucestershire
- Rushden Lakes , Northamptonshire
- Stoke on Trent , West Midlands
- Southampton , Hampshire
- Silverburn, Scotland
- Watford Central, Hertfordshire
- Aberdeen Beach, Scotland
- Braintree , Essex
- Bournemouth , Dorset
- Stratford , London
- High Wycombe , Buckinghamshire
- Cheshire Oaks , Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
- Walsall , West Midlands
- Milton Keynes , Buckinghamshire
- Sheffield , South Yorkshire
- Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Coventry , West Midlands
- Ashton-Under-Lyne , Greater Manchester
- Telford , Shropshire
- The O2, south London
- Staines, Surrey
- Crawley , West Sussex
- Reading , Berkshire
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester
- Leicester Square, central London
