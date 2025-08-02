The annual GP Patient Survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published on July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries around England - including Sefton.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 11 worst rated GP surgeries in Sefton, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

1 . Hightown Village Surgery, Hightown L38 3RY 36% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google

2 . Great Crosby and Thornton, Thornton Family HC, Thornton L23 1TQ 32% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Adobe Stock

3 . 15 Sefton Road, Litherland L21 9HA 30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Mediaphotos - stock.adobe.com