The 11 worst rated GP surgeries in Sefton according to latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

The annual NHS GP Patient Survey has revealed the worst-rated GP surgeries in Sefton for 2025, based on patient feedback about their overall experience.

The annual GP Patient Survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published on July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries around England - including Sefton.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

- The 13 best top-rated GP surgeries in Sefton revealed by latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

- Worst rated Merseyside GPs

- Best top-rated GP surgeries in Merseyside as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 11 worst rated GP surgeries in Sefton, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients.

36% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

1. Hightown Village Surgery, Hightown L38 3RY

36% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google

32% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

2. Great Crosby and Thornton, Thornton Family HC, Thornton L23 1TQ

32% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Adobe Stock

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

3. 15 Sefton Road, Litherland L21 9HA

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Mediaphotos - stock.adobe.com

27% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

4. Glovers Lane Surgery, Bootle L30 5TA

27% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GP surgeriesNHSPatientsLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice