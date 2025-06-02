3 . Momo - Chihuahua cross puppy

Momo is a Chihuahua cross puppy, looking to be rehomed with her friend Edwina. Both dogs can live with children around the age of ten and other calm dogs. Neither girl is house trained and will need someone at home wit them all day initially whilst they learn all their basic life skills. Momo has "cherry eye" which will be repaired in early June. | Dogs Trust Merseyside