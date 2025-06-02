These 17 adorable puppies and dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside need forever homes in Liverpool

Meet these adorable animals who need new Merseyside homes.

These adorable puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool - and they would love the chance to meet you.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 up for adoption including several tiny puppies and delightful golden oldies.

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Edwina is a Shih Tzu cross, looking for a home together with her friend Momo. They can live with children around the age of ten and other calm dogs. Neither dog is house trained and will in fact need all of their basic training, and someone to be home with them all day initially.

Haribo is a crossbreed who can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone.

Momo is a Chihuahua cross puppy, looking to be rehomed with her friend Edwina. Both dogs can live with children around the age of ten and other calm dogs. Neither girl is house trained and will need someone at home wit them all day initially whilst they learn all their basic life skills. Momo has "cherry eye" which will be repaired in early June.

Bumble is a Chihuahua cross puppy who can live with other small and calm dogs and children around the age of eight. He will need all of his basic training and someone at home with him all day. Bumble has "cherry eye" which will be repaired in early June.

