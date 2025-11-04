'We're over the moon' - Award-winning Merseyside pub serves the 'best' pints in the country
An award-winning Merseyside pub has been crowned the server of the ‘Best Pint’, adding yet another achievement to its ever-growing list of accolades.
Recognised by CAMRA as one of Wirral's leading cask ale pubs, the Rose & Crown is situated on the edge of Mayer Park in Bebington, and serves a wide range of both regular and guest ales. The pub won the national ‘Best Pint’ title at both the 2022 and 2024 Thwaites Hospitality Awards.
Now, the popular watering hole has revealed it has won the national ‘Best Pint’ award once again.
Announcing the news on social media, the Rose & Crown team said: “We’re over the moon to be able to tell you that we won the Best Pint award at the Thwaites Awards for the second year running!
“We’re so proud of our amazing team, delivering the best pint of Thwaites beer in the country! And of course, throughput is critical to keeping good cask beer, so thank you so much to all our of customers for enjoying our beer so much! And a huge thanks again to our wonderful staff for understanding and sharing our passion for great beer. What an honour!”
The annual Thwaites Awards celebrate the company’s best venues, with regional and national accolades ranging from ‘Eye for Quality’ and ‘Best Pub Food’ to ‘Pub of the Year’. The judging process includes mystery pub visits and interviews, with this year’s winners revealed on Sunday night (November 2).