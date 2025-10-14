This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce reveals 'new role' as face of major brand
The BBC This City is Ours star, known for playing lead character Michael Kavanagh, has gone from strength to strength since the release of the hit series and appeared in the likes of Black Mirror and A Thousand Blows.
The actor has also starred in the advert for Liverpool FC’s 2025/26 third kit with Adidas, and his face can be seen on billboards across Liverpool as part of a new BBC campaign.
In a post on Instagram on Monday (October 13), the 36-year-role teased fans about a “new role shot in Liverpool”, adding “all will be revealed tomorrow”.
Now, M&S have shared the “big reveal”, announcing that James is the new face of its Autograph menswear.
In a short advert shared on their Instagram, James can be seen wearing items from the collection and reading off what looks like a brief. He says: “M&S Autograph with James Nelson-Joyce... strong start... in his hometown of Liverpool, the city that taught him resilience and grit.
“He’s no nonsense, all style - right?” He then looks to the side and says: “Shall we roll on this?”