A Thousand Blows series two release date confirmed as Stephen Graham & James Nelson-Joyce return
Disney+ has officially confirmed the release date for the second season of Steven Knight’s critically acclaimed A Thousand Blows starring Stephen Graham.
The drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders is inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Series one was a hit with critics and viewers alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%.
Fans can expect more plots of revenge, scheming, and redemption as Malachi Kirby returns as Hezekiah Moscow, reuniting with Erin Doherty as Mary Carr, and Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson.
A Thousand Blows season two plot
Set one year after the first series, Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death.
Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever.
A Thousand Blows season two cast
- Malachi Kirby - Hezekiah Moscow
- Stephen Graham - Sugar Goodson
- Erin Doherty - Mary Carr
- James Nelson-Joyce - Treacle Goodson
- Jason Tobin - Mr Lao
- Jemma Carlton - Belle Downer
- Caoilfhionn Dunne - Anne Glover
- Hannah Walters - Eliza Moody
- Nadia Albina - Verity Ross
- Morgan Hilaire - Esme Long
- Daniel Mays - William Punch Lewis
- Aliyah Odoffin - Victoria Davie
- Robert Glenister - Indigo Jeremy
- Ned Dennehy - Bull Jeremy
- Catherine McCormack - Sophie Lyons
A Thousand Blows will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu from January 9, 2026.