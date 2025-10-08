Disney+ has announced the highly anticipated return of 'A Thousand Blows', with season two set to premiere very soon.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney+ has officially confirmed the release date for the second season of Steven Knight’s critically acclaimed A Thousand Blows starring Stephen Graham.

The drama from the creator of Peaky Blinders is inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Series one was a hit with critics and viewers alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Graham as Henry 'Sugar' in A Thousand Blows. | Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Fans can expect more plots of revenge, scheming, and redemption as Malachi Kirby returns as Hezekiah Moscow, reuniting with Erin Doherty as Mary Carr, and Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson.

A Thousand Blows season two plot

Set one year after the first series, Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death.

James Nelson-Joyce in A Thousand Blows. | Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever.

A Thousand Blows season two cast

Malachi Kirby - Hezekiah Moscow

Stephen Graham - Sugar Goodson

Erin Doherty - Mary Carr

James Nelson-Joyce - Treacle Goodson

Jason Tobin - Mr Lao

Jemma Carlton - Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne - Anne Glover

Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah in A Thousand Blows. | Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Hannah Walters - Eliza Moody

Nadia Albina - Verity Ross

Morgan Hilaire - Esme Long

Daniel Mays - William Punch Lewis

Aliyah Odoffin - Victoria Davie

Robert Glenister - Indigo Jeremy

Ned Dennehy - Bull Jeremy

Catherine McCormack - Sophie Lyons

A Thousand Blows will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu from January 9, 2026.