Ten months of roadworks are set for one of Merseyside’s busiest road networks after a multi-million pound upgrade scheme was approved.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is scheduled to begin in February and includes a complete overhaul of the East Lancs Road junction with Moorgate Road North in Kirkby.

Knowsley Council’s cabinet met last night Wednesday January 15 at Huyton’s Municipal Buildings to decide on a number of recommendations including a proposed £4.552m Grant Funding Agreement with Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The cabinet approved finance plans which will facilitate constructions works.

In Autumn 2021, the Department for Transport awarded a £710 million Transport Settlement to the Combined Authority. Each local authority in the city region was invited to submit proposals for delivering major projects and Knowsley Council made a request for £12m to improve traffic and travel infrastructure at Junction 4 of the M57. The funding was subsequently split into two phases, with the first phase being at the A580 junction with Moorgate Road.

The £4.552 million funding is part of the first phase of works which aims to improve traffic flow and enhance active travel options and kickstarts a series of other infrastructure projects to upgrade Junction 4, boosting connectivity and reducing congestion in the area. Phase one is expected to start on Monday 24 February and will last for 10 months with a proposed completion date in December 2025.

East Lancashire Road at the junction with Moorgate Road. | Google

Constructions works will widen Moorgate Road South and create an additional lane, upgrade traffic signals to reduce delays, introduce a segregated cycle lane to improve safety for cyclists, resurface roads and footways and reduce speed limits. Furthermore, the new junction will prohibit left turns from Moorgate Road South onto East Lancashire Road and include the installation of red light safety cameras.

The project is part of Knowsley Council’s wider strategy to improve transport and connect key destinations across the borough. It is expected to contribute to economic growth, reduce air pollution, and improve the overall quality of life for residents, according to the council report.

The second phase of the scheme is expected to start once phase one is completed, subject to cabinet approval. Phase 2 will introduce new traffic light signals and increase the number of lane on approaches to the roundabout.

Cllr Tony Brennan, Knowsley’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “This significant investment is fantastic news for Knowsley. It will not only improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at this busy junction, but also create a safer and more attractive environment for cyclists and pedestrians.

“This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable transport and creating a healthier borough for all residents.”