Merseyside village faces almost four weeks of road closures - delays and diversions
Edge Lane in Thornton is closed in both directions from the junction of Moor Lane to the junction of Ronaldsway, due to gas mains replacement works.
The closure will be in place until August 28, with Sefton Council noting: “Access will be maintained for Emergency Services, and wherever possible for residents.”
A diversion route is in force via Quarry Road, Park View, Brooms Cross Road, Brickwall Lane, Buckley Hill Lane, Edge Lane and vice versa. Delays are likely.
Merseytravel is also warning of diversions on its bus routes, including the 54, 54A and 63 services.
Bus diversions
Services 54 and 54A
• From Liverpool will be as normal route to Thornton, Moor Lane, then via Quarry Road, Green Lane, Water Street, Edge Lane, then as normal route to Thornton, Runnells Lane. (Omits a section of Edge Lane). Alternative bus stop: Moor Lane/Virgins Lane.
• From Thornton, Runnells Lane will be as normal route to Lydiate Lane, then via Green Lane, Quarry Road, Moor Lane, then as normal route to Liverpool. (Omits Water Street and a section of Edge Lane). Alternative bus stop: Lydiate Lane/Rakes Lane and Moor lane/Edge Lane.
Service 63
• From Bootle Strand will be as normal route to Thornton, Moor Lane, then via Quarry Road, Green Lane, Water Street, Edge Lane, then as normal route to Fazakerley, Aintree University Hospital. (Omits a section of Edge Lane). Alternative bus stop: Moor Lane/Virgins Lane and Edge Lane/Stanneyfield Drive.
• From Fazakerley, Aintree University Hospital will be as normal route to Thornton, Edge Lane, then via Water Street, Green Lane, Quarry Road, Moor Lane, then as normal route to Bootle Strand. (Omits a section of Edge Lane). No stops affected.
