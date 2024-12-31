Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plan ahead for New Year's Eve travel in Liverpool with essential details on the last buses and trains across Merseyrail and Merseytravel.

If you are planning to use public transport to get around Liverpool on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, you definitely need to plan ahead, with a reduced timetable operating across the Merseytravel and Merseyrail network.

Below is everything you need to know about bus, train and ferry services across the Liverpool City Region on New Year’s Eve 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025, including last train and bus times, and which services will be operating on New Year’s Day.

Merseytravel bus services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

Normal service across the network with an early finish between approximately 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

Liverpool ONE bus station. | Merseytravel

New Year’s Day

Only the 10A, 10B, 12, 14, 15, 18, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52A, 53, 55, 56, 58A, 62, 63, 75, 79, 81, 82, 86A, 89, 102, 159, 166, 188, 201, 204, 320, 410, 423, 432, 437, 464, 471, 472 and 500 will run.

Merseyrail train services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

Services will operate as usual, with last trains departing around 8.00pm. Last train times are as follows:

West Kirby to Liverpool

West Kirby - 8.01pm

Hoylake - 8.04pm

Manor Road - 8.06pm

Meols - 8.08pm

Moreton - 8.11pm

Leasowe - 8.13pm

Bidston - 8.16pm

Birkenhead North - 8.19pm

Birkenhead Park- 8.21pm

Conway Park - 8.24pm

Hamilton Square - 8.26pm

James Street - 8.29pm

Moorfields - 8.31pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.33pm

Liverpool Central - 8.35pm

Merseyrail. | Merseyrail

Liverpool to West Kirby

Moorfields - 8.31pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.33pm

Liverpool Central - 8.35pm

James Street - 8.37pm

Hamilton Square - 8.40pm

Conway Park - 8.42pm

Birkenhead Park - 8.44pm

Birkenhead North - 8.47pm

Bidston - 8.50pm

Leasowe - 8.52pm

Moreton - 8.54pm

Meols - 8.58pm

Manor Road - 9pm

Hoylake - 9.02pm

West Kirby - 9.07pm

New Brighton to Liverpool

New Brighton - 8.23pm

Wallasey Grove Road - 8.27pm

Wallasey Village - 8.29pm

Birkenhead North- 8.34pm

Birkenhead Park - 8.36pm

Conway Park - 8.39pm

Hamilton Square - 8.41pm

James Street- 8.44pm

Moorfields - 8.46pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.48pm

Liverpool Central - 8.50pm

Liverpool to New Brighton

Moorfields - 8.46pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.48pm

Liverpool Central 8.50pm

James Street - 8.52pm

Hamilton Square - 8.55pm

Conway Park- 8.57pm

Birkenhead Park - 8.59pm

Birkenhead North - 9.02pm

Wallasey Village - 9.07pm

Wallasey Grove Road - 9.08pm

New Brighton- 9.13pm

Chester to Liverpool

Chester - 8.27pm

Bache - 8.31pm

Capenhurst - 8.36pm

Hooton - 8.41pm

Eastham Rake 8.43pm

Bromborough - 8.46pm

Bromborough Rake - 8.48pm

Spital - 8.50pm

Port Sunlight - 8.52pm

Bebington - 8.54pm

Rock Ferry - 8.57pm

Green Lane - 9pm

Birkenhead Central - 9.04pm

Hamilton Square - 9.06pm

James Street - 9.10pm

Moorfields - 9.11pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 9.13pm

Liverpool Central - 9.15pm

Liverpool to Chester

Moorfields - 8.41pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.43ppm

Liverpool Central - 8.45pm

James Street - 8.47pm

Hamilton Square - 8.50pm

Birkenhead Central - 8.52pm

Green Lane - 8.54pm

Rock Ferry - 8.57pm

Bebington - 8.59pm

Port Sunlight - 9.01pm

Spital - 9.02pm

Bromborough Rake - 9.04pm

Bromborough - 9.06pm

Eastham Rake - 9.08pm

Hooton - 9.11pm

Capenhurst - 9.15pm

Bache - 9.20pm

Chester - 9.26pm

Ellesmere Port to Liverpool

Ellesmere Port - 8.19pm

Overpool - 8.22pm

Little Sutton - 8.24pm

Hooton - 8.28pm

Eastham Rake - 8.30pm

Bromborough - 8.33pm

Bromborough Rake - 8.35pm

Spital - 8.37pm

Port Sunlight - 8.39pm

Bebington - 8.41pm

Rock Ferry - 8.43pm

Green Lane - 8.47pm

Birkenhead Central - 8.52pm

Hamilton Square - 8.54pm

James Street - 8.56pm

Moorfields - 8.58pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 9.00pm

Liverpool Central - 9.03pm

Liverpool to Ellesmere Port

Moorfields - 8.28pm

Liverpool Lime Street - 8.30pm

Liverpool Central - 8.33pm

James Street - 8.34pm

Hamilton Square - 8.37pm

Birkenhead Central - 8.40pm

Green Lane - 8.42pm

Rock Ferry - 8.45pm

Bebington - 8.48pm

Port Sunlight - 8.50pm

Spital - 8.52pm

Bromborough Rake - 8.54pm

Bromborough - 8.56pm

Eastham Rake -8.58pm

Hooton - 9.00pm

Little Sutton - 9.05pm

Overpool - 9.07pm

Ellesmere Port - 9.12pm

Headbolt Lane to Liverpool

Headbolt Lane - 8.11pm

Kirkby - 8.13pm

Fazakerley - 8.16pm

Rice Lane - 8.19pm

Kirkdale - 8.22pm

Sandhills - 8.24pm

Moorfields - 8.28pm

Liverpool Central - 8.31pm

Liverpool to Headbolt Lane

Liverpool Central - 8.35pm

Moorfields - 8.37pm

Sandhills - 8.42pm

Kirkdale - 8.44pm

Rice Lane - 8.46pm

Fazakerley - 8.49pm

Kirkby - 8.53pm

Headbolt Lane - 8.55pm

Hunts Cross to Ormskirk

Hunts Cross - 8.06pm

Liverpool South Parkway - 8.10pm

Cressington - 8.12pm

Aigburth - 8.14pm

St Michaels - 8.17pm

Brunswick - 8.19pm

Liverpool Central - 8.25pm

Moorfields - 8.28pm

Sandhills - 8.31pm

Kirkdale - 8.34pm

Walton - 8.37pm

Orrell Park - 8.38pm

Aintree - 8.41pm

Old Roan - 8.43pm

Maghull - 8.47pm

Maghull North - 8.49pm

Town Green - 8.53pm

Aughton Park - 8.55pm

Ormskirk - 9.00pm

Ormskirk to Hunts Cross

Ormskirk - 8.06pm

Aughton Park - 8.09pm

Town Green - 8.11pm

Maghull North - 8.15pm

Maghull - 8.18pm

Old Roan - 8.21pm

Aintree - 8.24pm

Orrell Park - 8.26pm

Walton - 8.28pm

Kirkdale - 8.31pm

Sandhills - 8.36pm

Moorfields - 8.40pm

Liverpool Central - 8.43pm

Brunswick - 8.46pm

St Michaels - 8.49pm

Aigburth - 8.51pm

Cressington - 8.53pm

Liverpool South Parkway - 8.56pm

Hunts Cross - 9.01pm

Southport to Liverpool

Southport - 8.21pm

Birkdale - 8.25pm

Hillside - 8.28pm

Ainsdale - 8.31pm

Freshfield - 8.35pm

Formby - 8.37pm

Hightown - 8.41pm

Hall Road - 8.45pm

Blundellsands & Crosby - 8.47pm

Waterloo - 8.50pm

Seaforth & Litherland - 8.52pm

Bootle New Strand - 8.55pm

Bootle Oriel Road - 8.56pm

Bank Hall - 8.58pm

Sandhills - 9.01pm

Moorfields - 9.05pm

Liverpool Central - 9.07pm

Liverpool to Southport

Liverpool Central - 8.47pm

Moorfields - 8.50pm

Sandhills - 8.54pm

Bank Hall - 8.56pm

Bootle Oriel Road - 8.58pm

Bootle New Strand - 8.58pm

Seaforth & Litherland - 9.01pm

Waterloo -9.04pm

Blundellsands & Crosby - 9.07pm

Hall Road - 9.09pm

Hightown - 9.12pm

Formby - 9.16pm

Freshfield - 9.18pm

Ainsdale - 9.22pm

Hillside - 9.25pm

Birkdale - 9.28pm

Southport - 9.34pm

New Year’s Day

A 30-minute Sunday service will run across all Merseyrail lines.

Please note, other train services may be impacted by

Mersey Ferries services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

The River Explorer Cruise will run, departing from the Pier Head at 11.00am, then hourly until the last service which will depart from the Pier Head at 3.00pm, Seacombe at 3.20pm. No commuter service.

No service on the Mersey Ferries on New Year’s Day.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].