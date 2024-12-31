Last Merseyrail train times for New Year's Eve 2024 plus bus and Mersey Ferries services

Plan ahead for New Year's Eve travel in Liverpool with essential details on the last buses and trains across Merseyrail and Merseytravel.

If you are planning to use public transport to get around Liverpool on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, you definitely need to plan ahead, with a reduced timetable operating across the Merseytravel and Merseyrail network.

Below is everything you need to know about bus, train and ferry services across the Liverpool City Region on New Year’s Eve 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025, including last train and bus times, and which services will be operating on New Year’s Day.

Merseytravel bus services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

Normal service across the network with an early finish between approximately 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

New Year’s Day

Only the 10A, 10B, 12, 14, 15, 18, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52A, 53, 55, 56, 58A, 62, 63, 75, 79, 81, 82, 86A, 89, 102, 159, 166, 188, 201, 204, 320, 410, 423, 432, 437, 464, 471, 472 and 500 will run.

Merseyrail train services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

Services will operate as usual, with last trains departing around 8.00pm. Last train times are as follows:

West Kirby to Liverpool

  • West Kirby - 8.01pm
  • Hoylake - 8.04pm
  • Manor Road - 8.06pm
  • Meols - 8.08pm
  • Moreton - 8.11pm
  • Leasowe - 8.13pm
  • Bidston - 8.16pm
  • Birkenhead North - 8.19pm
  • Birkenhead Park- 8.21pm
  • Conway Park - 8.24pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.26pm
  • James Street - 8.29pm
  • Moorfields - 8.31pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.33pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.35pm
Liverpool to West Kirby

  • Moorfields - 8.31pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.33pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.35pm
  • James Street - 8.37pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.40pm
  • Conway Park - 8.42pm
  • Birkenhead Park - 8.44pm
  • Birkenhead North - 8.47pm
  • Bidston - 8.50pm
  • Leasowe - 8.52pm
  • Moreton - 8.54pm
  • Meols - 8.58pm
  • Manor Road - 9pm
  • Hoylake - 9.02pm
  • West Kirby - 9.07pm

New Brighton to Liverpool

  • New Brighton - 8.23pm
  • Wallasey Grove Road - 8.27pm
  • Wallasey Village - 8.29pm
  • Birkenhead North- 8.34pm
  • Birkenhead Park - 8.36pm
  • Conway Park - 8.39pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.41pm
  • James Street- 8.44pm
  • Moorfields - 8.46pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.48pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.50pm

Liverpool to New Brighton

  • Moorfields - 8.46pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.48pm
  • Liverpool Central 8.50pm
  • James Street - 8.52pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.55pm
  • Conway Park- 8.57pm
  • Birkenhead Park - 8.59pm
  • Birkenhead North - 9.02pm
  • Wallasey Village - 9.07pm
  • Wallasey Grove Road - 9.08pm
  • New Brighton- 9.13pm

Chester to Liverpool

  • Chester - 8.27pm
  • Bache - 8.31pm
  • Capenhurst - 8.36pm
  • Hooton - 8.41pm
  • Eastham Rake 8.43pm
  • Bromborough - 8.46pm
  • Bromborough Rake - 8.48pm
  • Spital - 8.50pm
  • Port Sunlight - 8.52pm
  • Bebington - 8.54pm
  • Rock Ferry - 8.57pm
  • Green Lane - 9pm
  • Birkenhead Central - 9.04pm
  • Hamilton Square - 9.06pm
  • James Street - 9.10pm
  • Moorfields - 9.11pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 9.13pm
  • Liverpool Central - 9.15pm

Liverpool to Chester

  • Moorfields - 8.41pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.43ppm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.45pm
  • James Street - 8.47pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.50pm
  • Birkenhead Central - 8.52pm
  • Green Lane - 8.54pm
  • Rock Ferry - 8.57pm
  • Bebington - 8.59pm
  • Port Sunlight - 9.01pm
  • Spital - 9.02pm
  • Bromborough Rake - 9.04pm
  • Bromborough - 9.06pm
  • Eastham Rake - 9.08pm
  • Hooton - 9.11pm
  • Capenhurst - 9.15pm
  • Bache - 9.20pm
  • Chester - 9.26pm

Ellesmere Port to Liverpool

  • Ellesmere Port - 8.19pm
  • Overpool - 8.22pm
  • Little Sutton - 8.24pm
  • Hooton - 8.28pm
  • Eastham Rake - 8.30pm
  • Bromborough - 8.33pm
  • Bromborough Rake - 8.35pm
  • Spital - 8.37pm
  • Port Sunlight - 8.39pm
  • Bebington - 8.41pm
  • Rock Ferry - 8.43pm
  • Green Lane - 8.47pm
  • Birkenhead Central - 8.52pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.54pm
  • James Street - 8.56pm
  • Moorfields - 8.58pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 9.00pm
  • Liverpool Central - 9.03pm

Liverpool to Ellesmere Port

  • Moorfields - 8.28pm
  • Liverpool Lime Street - 8.30pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.33pm
  • James Street - 8.34pm
  • Hamilton Square - 8.37pm
  • Birkenhead Central - 8.40pm
  • Green Lane - 8.42pm
  • Rock Ferry - 8.45pm
  • Bebington - 8.48pm
  • Port Sunlight - 8.50pm
  • Spital - 8.52pm
  • Bromborough Rake - 8.54pm
  • Bromborough - 8.56pm
  • Eastham Rake -8.58pm
  • Hooton - 9.00pm
  • Little Sutton - 9.05pm
  • Overpool - 9.07pm
  • Ellesmere Port - 9.12pm

Headbolt Lane to Liverpool

  • Headbolt Lane - 8.11pm
  • Kirkby - 8.13pm
  • Fazakerley - 8.16pm
  • Rice Lane - 8.19pm
  • Kirkdale - 8.22pm
  • Sandhills - 8.24pm
  • Moorfields - 8.28pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.31pm

Liverpool to Headbolt Lane

  • Liverpool Central - 8.35pm
  • Moorfields - 8.37pm
  • Sandhills - 8.42pm
  • Kirkdale - 8.44pm
  • Rice Lane - 8.46pm
  • Fazakerley - 8.49pm
  • Kirkby - 8.53pm
  • Headbolt Lane - 8.55pm

Hunts Cross to Ormskirk

  • Hunts Cross - 8.06pm
  • Liverpool South Parkway - 8.10pm
  • Cressington - 8.12pm
  • Aigburth - 8.14pm
  • St Michaels - 8.17pm
  • Brunswick - 8.19pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.25pm
  • Moorfields - 8.28pm
  • Sandhills - 8.31pm
  • Kirkdale - 8.34pm
  • Walton - 8.37pm
  • Orrell Park - 8.38pm
  • Aintree - 8.41pm
  • Old Roan - 8.43pm
  • Maghull - 8.47pm
  • Maghull North - 8.49pm
  • Town Green - 8.53pm
  • Aughton Park - 8.55pm
  • Ormskirk - 9.00pm

Ormskirk to Hunts Cross

  • Ormskirk - 8.06pm
  • Aughton Park - 8.09pm
  • Town Green - 8.11pm
  • Maghull North - 8.15pm
  • Maghull - 8.18pm
  • Old Roan - 8.21pm
  • Aintree - 8.24pm
  • Orrell Park - 8.26pm
  • Walton - 8.28pm
  • Kirkdale - 8.31pm
  • Sandhills - 8.36pm
  • Moorfields - 8.40pm
  • Liverpool Central - 8.43pm
  • Brunswick - 8.46pm
  • St Michaels - 8.49pm
  • Aigburth - 8.51pm
  • Cressington - 8.53pm
  • Liverpool South Parkway - 8.56pm
  • Hunts Cross - 9.01pm

Southport to Liverpool

  • Southport - 8.21pm
  • Birkdale - 8.25pm
  • Hillside - 8.28pm
  • Ainsdale - 8.31pm
  • Freshfield - 8.35pm
  • Formby - 8.37pm
  • Hightown - 8.41pm
  • Hall Road - 8.45pm
  • Blundellsands & Crosby - 8.47pm
  • Waterloo - 8.50pm
  • Seaforth & Litherland - 8.52pm
  • Bootle New Strand - 8.55pm
  • Bootle Oriel Road - 8.56pm
  • Bank Hall - 8.58pm
  • Sandhills - 9.01pm
  • Moorfields - 9.05pm
  • Liverpool Central - 9.07pm

Liverpool to Southport

  • Liverpool Central - 8.47pm
  • Moorfields - 8.50pm
  • Sandhills - 8.54pm
  • Bank Hall - 8.56pm
  • Bootle Oriel Road - 8.58pm
  • Bootle New Strand - 8.58pm
  • Seaforth & Litherland - 9.01pm
  • Waterloo -9.04pm
  • Blundellsands & Crosby - 9.07pm
  • Hall Road - 9.09pm
  • Hightown - 9.12pm
  • Formby - 9.16pm
  • Freshfield - 9.18pm
  • Ainsdale - 9.22pm
  • Hillside - 9.25pm
  • Birkdale - 9.28pm
  • Southport - 9.34pm

New Year’s Day

A 30-minute Sunday service will run across all Merseyrail lines.

Mersey Ferries services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

The River Explorer Cruise will run, departing from the Pier Head at 11.00am, then hourly until the last service which will depart from the Pier Head at 3.00pm, Seacombe at 3.20pm. No commuter service.

No service on the Mersey Ferries on New Year’s Day.

