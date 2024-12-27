Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover the shopping hours for Liverpool ONE, John Lewis and more on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, plus public transport details.

Liverpool is usually very busy on New Year’s Eve, with partygoers heading to the city centre for an evening and night of celebrations. However, if you’re planning to go shopping on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, you need to be prepared for changes to opening hours and public transport.

Here is everything you need to know about shopping in Liverpool city centre this New Year.

Liverpool ONE New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day opening hours

The majority of stores across Liverpool ONE will be open between 10.00am and 5.00pm on New Year’s Eve, though some brands’ hours may differ. On New Year’s Day, shops will be open from 11.00am to 6.00pm. Restaurants will be open as usual between 11.00am and 11.00pm on both days.

Will John Lewis Liverpool ONE be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

John Lewis will be open from 10.00am to 6.00pm on New Year’s Eve. It will be closed on New Year’s Day. More information is available here.

Christmas shopping in Liverpool ONE. | Getty Images

Is Home Bargains open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

The Liverpool city centre Home Bargains (Hanover Street) will be open between 9.00am and 6.00pm on New Year’s Eve. It will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Merseytravel bus services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve: Normal service across the network with an early finish between approximately 6.00pm and 8.00pm.

Normal service across the network with an early finish between approximately 6.00pm and 8.00pm. New Year’s Day: Only the 10A, 10B, 12, 14, 15, 18, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52A, 53, 55, 56, 58A, 62, 63, 75, 79, 81, 82, 86A, 89, 102, 159, 166, 188, 201, 204, 320, 410, 423, 432, 437, 464, 471, 472 and 500 will run.

Merseyrail train services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve: Services will operate as usual, with last trains departing around 8.00pm.

Services will operate as usual, with last trains departing around 8.00pm. New Year’s Day: A 30-minute Sunday service will run across all lines.

Please note, other train services may be impacted by engineering works at Crewe and RMT’s Avanti West Coast strike on New Year’s Eve.

Mersey Ferry services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve: The River Explorer Cruise will run, departing from the Pier Head at 11.00am, then hourly until the last service which will depart from the Pier Head at 3.00pm, Seacombe at 3.20pm. No commuter service.

The River Explorer Cruise will run, departing from the Pier Head at 11.00am, then hourly until the last service which will depart from the Pier Head at 3.00pm, Seacombe at 3.20pm. No commuter service. New Year’s Day: No service on the Mersey Ferries on New Year’s Day.

