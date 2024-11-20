Merseyrail trains cancelled and delayed on multiple lines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Merseyrail passengers are facing major cancellations and delays as multiple lines have been hit with disruption.

Merseyrail’s ‘cold weather plans’ were activated on Monday (November 18), in light of a yellow weather warning for ice and snow ending on Tuesday morning, covering much of Merseyside. However, the worst disruption hit commuters on Wednesday morning (November 20).

In a service update shortly after 6.00am, the rail operator announced that some services were experiencing cancellations or alterations due to ‘train faults’ and cold weather, with four lines currently affected. They are as follows:

Ellesmere Port line

Due to signalling problems train services to Ellesmere Port are starting and terminating at Hooton. A replacement bus is in operation between Hooton and Ellesmere Port.

Southport line

Due to a broken down train between Ainsdale and Freshfield, train services for Liverpool Central may be started at terminated at Formby. A replacement bus is in operation between Southport and Freshfield.

Hunts Cross and Ormskirk line

Due to a broken down train, services on the Ormskirk line are suspended. A limited rail replacement bus is in operation between Ormskirk and Moorfields Ticket acceptance is in place on Arriva buses.

Headbolt Lane Lane

Due to poor weather conditions, services on the Headbolt Lane line face cancellations or alterations A rail replacement bus has been requested but not yet in operation. Ticket acceptance is in place with Arriva.

The rail operator urges customers to check the Merseyrail website or follow @merseyrail on X (Twitter) for the latest service updates.