Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Merseyside woke up to beautiful wintry landscapes this morning as snow fell across the region overnight.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snow started at around 8.30pm on Monday (November 18) and continued to fall into the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 19). Some parts of Merseyside - including parts of Liverpool, Wirral and Sefton - experienced the heaviest snowfall with cars, trees and gardens coated in a thick layer of snow - while others saw a light dusting.

A yellow weather warning remains in force until 11.00am on Tuesday, and covers much of Merseyside, including Liverpool and parts of Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyrail activated its ‘cold weather plan’ in light of the warnings, meaning the first service of the day on each Merseyrail line ran without customers, however, in an update at 6.50am, the rail operator said: “All routes have now been cleared for traffic.” It added: “Some trains may be running slightly late due to traction issues and we will post about any major alterations and cancellations as normal.”

Snow on the Wirral on Tuesday (November 19). | LiverpoolWorld

Is more snow forecast for Liverpool?

According to the Met Office, Tuesday night will be dry and settled, though it will still feel very chilly with a minimum temperature of -3°C into the morning. Wednesday (November 20) will be cold and crisp with plenty of sunny spells. Further snow is not predicted in Liverpool’s forecast for this week, though the Met Office says the North West could see ‘occasional wintry showers’ towards the weekend.

Snow falls in Litherland. | National World

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Tuesday, November 19 : Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 6°C. Low of -2°C.

: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice. High of 6°C. Low of -2°C. Wednesday, November 20: Partly cloudy changing to sunny. High of 7°C. Low of -3°C.

Partly cloudy changing to sunny. High of 7°C. Low of -3°C. Thursday, November 21: Light showers. High of 9°C. Low of -2°C.

Light showers. High of 9°C. Low of -2°C. Friday, November 22: Light showers changing to party cloudy. High of 8°C. Low of -2°C.

Light showers changing to party cloudy. High of 8°C. Low of -2°C. Saturday, November 23: Heavy rain changing to cloudy by nighttime. High of 11°C. Low of -2°C.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].