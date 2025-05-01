Travelodge opens new 101-room hotel on Liverpool waterfront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travelodge has opened a brand new hotel on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overlooking Queens Dock, the new Liverpool Central Queens Dock and Arena site opened its doors on Monday (April 28).

The hotel features 101 rooms and 70 on-site car parking spaces, and is less than 500m away from the M&S Bank Arena and the Exhibition Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelodge.

Travelodge’s tenth hotel in the city, the new site will undergo a full refurbishment over the coming months and will be refitted to Travelodge’s brand standards, featuring a new look and feel design.

Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director, Travelodge, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors of our very latest new hotel - Liverpool Central Queens Dock and Arena. Liverpool is a fantastic location, and our new hotel will provide a great base for both leisure and business travellers, allowing them to enjoy everything the city has to offer.

“Travelodge has over 600 hotels across the UK, Republic of Ireland and Spain, offering great locations and excellent value stays.”