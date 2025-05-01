Travelodge opens new 101-room hotel on Liverpool waterfront
Overlooking Queens Dock, the new Liverpool Central Queens Dock and Arena site opened its doors on Monday (April 28).
The hotel features 101 rooms and 70 on-site car parking spaces, and is less than 500m away from the M&S Bank Arena and the Exhibition Centre.
Travelodge’s tenth hotel in the city, the new site will undergo a full refurbishment over the coming months and will be refitted to Travelodge’s brand standards, featuring a new look and feel design.
Tony O’Brien, UK Development Director, Travelodge, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests through the doors of our very latest new hotel - Liverpool Central Queens Dock and Arena. Liverpool is a fantastic location, and our new hotel will provide a great base for both leisure and business travellers, allowing them to enjoy everything the city has to offer.
“Travelodge has over 600 hotels across the UK, Republic of Ireland and Spain, offering great locations and excellent value stays.”
