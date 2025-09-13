Iconic Liverpool building welcomes new 24/7 gym in North West first
Trident Gym have taken over a significant 19,098 sq ft space at the former match factory in a deal with award-winning regeneration company Urban Splash.
The deal marks Trident’s first gym in the North West, with the company signing a 15-year lease on The Matchbox – a fully glazed building designed by Liverpool-based architects shedkm. The letting brings a much-loved amenity back to the site with an agreement that will generate more than £2m in rent across the full lease term.
The new gym will be open 24 hours a day, and feature a full suite of equipment, fitness studios, and Trident’s own-brand range of supplements. There will also be a sauna, a Cryotherapy chamber and a programme of DJ events, monthly challenges, and exclusive member experiences. It will also retail its own branded apparel.
Craig Stephens of Trident said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first North West gym and bringing the Trident brand to Liverpool. Matchworks is a brilliant location, with an established business community and strong transport links. We can’t wait to welcome local people through our doors.”
The new gym on Speke Road officially opens at 10.00am on Saturday (September 13), with a live DJ, free daypasses and free red bull.