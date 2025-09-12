Revealed: Latest Wirral food hygiene scores as 11 restaurants and takeaways get new ratings

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Discover which 11 Wirral businesses have received updated food hygiene scores, as unveiled by the Food Standards Agency.

11 Wirral businesses have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of September 11, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

Caffe Cream at Birkenhead Park received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4.

1. Caffe Cream at Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead

Caffe Cream at Birkenhead Park received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | Google

The Hub Bistro received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4.

2. The Hub Bistro (at Mariners' Park),Webster Avenue, Egremont

The Hub Bistro received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | FSA

Three Dollar Bill received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4.

3. Three Dollar Bill, Market Street, Hoylake

Three Dollar Bill received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | Google

Secrets @ No7 received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 3.

4. Secrets @ No7, Church Road, Bebington

Secrets @ No7 received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 3. | Google

