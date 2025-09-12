11 Wirral businesses have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of September 11, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

1 . Caffe Cream at Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead Caffe Cream at Birkenhead Park received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | Google

2 . The Hub Bistro (at Mariners' Park),Webster Avenue, Egremont The Hub Bistro received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | FSA

3 . Three Dollar Bill, Market Street, Hoylake Three Dollar Bill received a five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on September 4. | Google