One of the world’s best-known art awards returns to the city for the first time in 15 years.

The four-person shortlist for the Turner Prize 2022 was announced at Tate Liverpool on Tuesday as one of the world’s best-known art awards returned to the city for the first time in 15 years.

An exhibition of the artists’ work will be held at the Tate gallery on the Albert Dock from 20 October 2022 to 19 March 2023.

The quartet shortlisted for this year’s Turner Prize are Heather Phillipson, Ingrid Pollard, Veronica Ryan and Sin Wai Kin.

Heather Phillipson’s artwork THE END on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth. Photo: David Parry

The Turner Prize is Tate’s annual celebration of British artistic talent. It aims to promote public debate around new developments in contemporary British art.

Tate Liverpool was the first gallery outside London to host this prestigious prize in 2007.

The 2022 award will once again put the city in the spotlight and the pre-Covid 2019 Turner Prize at Turner Contemporary in Margate attracted more than 141,000 visitors.

The artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2022

HEATHER PHILLIPSON

Part of Heather Phillipson’s installation Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach. Image: Tate Britain

Heather Phillipson is the artist who installed the “transformative” Fourth Plinth sculpture in London’s Trafalgar Square. The End features a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly.

The British artist, 43, was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as “overwhelming” following lockdown.

The judges particularly liked “the audacious and sophisticated way Phillipson splices absurdity, tragedy and imagination” to explore complex ideas.

INGRID POLLARD

Ingrid Pollard’s Turner Prize nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning. Image: MK Gallery

Ingrid Pollard’s nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning questions our relationship with the natural world.

The 69-year-old was commended for uncovering stories and histories hidden in plain sight in her work over the decades, particularly focusing on race and the concept of other.

Working primarily in photography, but also sculpture, film and sound, the jury were struck by the bold new developments in Pollard’s recent work.

VERONICA RYAN

Veronica Ryan’s artwork Along A Spectrum at Spike Island.

Artist Veronica Ryan was nominated for her new body of work Along A Spectrum which explores perception, history and personal narratives, as well as the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fruit, seeds, plants and vegetables are recurring sculptural objects in her installations, representing displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

Ryan, 66, was also praised for her Hackney Windrush Art Commission in London, with the jury struck by the sensuality and tactility of her sculptures.

SIN WAI KIN

Sin Wai Kin has been nominated for the Turner Prize or playing hybrid characters.

Sin Wai Kin, 31, is nominated for the ability to bring fantasy to life through storytelling, drawing on their own experience of existing between binary categories.

In their film, Dream of Wholeness in Parts 2021, in which traditional Chinese philosophy and dramaturgy intersects with contemporary drag, Sin play’s three hybrid characters.

Nominated for their involvement in the British Art Show 9 and their solo presentation at Blindspot Gallery, Frieze London.

The jury were impressed by the boundary-pushing nature of Sin’s work, and how they deftly translated the visceral quality of their live performances into film.

Rewind to Turner Prize 2007 in Liverpool

Mark Wallinger’s ‘State Britain’ won the Turner Prize in Liverpool in 2007 (Getty Images)

British artist Mark Wallinger won the prize in that year for State Britain, a multi-part installation that recreated the protest camp set up by peace campaigner Brian Haw in Parliament Square, London, about the treatment of Iraq.

It included a tea making area, hand-painted placards and teddy bears wearing peace slogan t-shirts.

Turner Prize backstory

Antony Gormley won the Turner Prize in 1994 and his ‘Another Place’ installation is a permanent fixture on our very own Crosby beach.

Established in 1984, each year the Turner Prize jury shortlists British artists who are either working primarily in Britain or born in Britain working globally.

A new independent panel of judges including writers, gallery directors, critics and curators are selected every year.

The Turner Prize is named after 19th century artist JMW Turner, a British artist who was deemed controversial in his day.