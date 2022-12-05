Liverpool duo Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till will both be in action in Las Vegas this weekend.

Mixed Martial Art fans will have all heard the bold claim that Scousers do not get knocked out, but is it true?

With Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till set to fight at UFC 282 in Las Vegas this weekend, LiveScore Bet has taken a deep dive into UFC fight stats.

Here’s what the data says.

What did the data reveal?

According to the data, fighters from Liverpool ARE the least likely to be KO’d out of all MMA fighters across the UK and Ireland.

They are 7% less likely to be knocked out than fighters from their nearest rival city, Manchester.

Fighters from Liverpool are nearly 10% less likely to be knocked out than fighters from the host city of Las Vegas.

Total MMA fights lost by KO by fighters from major cities. Image: LiveScoreBet

Out of Pimblett’s 21 professional matches, he has won 19, six by KO or TKO, yet no one has so far succeeded in knocking out the 27-year-old lightweight.

Who is Liverpool UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?

Patrick Pimblett, better known as ‘Paddy the Baddy’, is a 27-year-old mixed martial artist from the Huyton area of Liverpool.

Pimblett made his UFC debut in September 2020 with a stunning victory over Luigi Vendramini.

He added to his UFC win record in March 2022 with a round one submission against Kazula Vargas, and again with a second-round submission over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July.

He is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, having defeated Johnny Frachey for the belt at the ECHO Arena and defended it against American Julian Erosa, before a defeat to Nad Narimani in March 2017.

When and where is UFC 282?

Fans can look forward to UFC 282 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend on Saturday, 10 December 2022.

Who is fighting at UFC 282?

The event will be headlined by Polish knockout artist Jan Blachowicz who has the chance to become a two-time UFC champion as he takes on Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant lightweight title.

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett fights in his fourth bout against 24-fight American veteran Jared Gordon in the co-main, and fellow scouser Darren Till will be looking for his first win in over three years as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis.

Veteran UFC welterweight Robbie Lawler also returns to action against Santiago Ponzinibbio, while fighters Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria put their undefeated records on the line in the featherweight division.

There is also an exciting list of Prelims bouts:

Ovince Saint Preux vs Antonio Trocoli

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus

Raul Rosas Jr vs Jay Perrin

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley

How can I watch UFC 282?

Coverage of the event will be available to watch on the night for fans in the UK via BT Sport.