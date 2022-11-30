The UFC fighter from Liverpool has been challenged to a fight by YoutTuber Jake Paul

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has said he is willing to fight Jake Paul after the YouTuber offered him a large sum of cash to beat him.

The social media influencer-turned-boxer proposed ‘five, three-minute rounds’ of boxing to Pimblett, who has been promised $1 million if he wins the fight.

However, there is a catch, if Paul wins, he wants Pimblett to commit to joining his United Fighters Association - a project to help fighters get better pay and healthcare.

The 27-year-old UFC star, from Liverpool, who returns to action on Saturday for UFC 282, has declined to fly to Puerto Rico as requested by Paul but offered to fight him at the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Paddy Pimblett at the O2, London. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story UFC London. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Responding to Paul’s offer, Pimblett told TMZ: “Come to the PI next week. Come to the [UFC Performance Institute] next week and bring $1 million in a bag, and I will spar with you.

“I’m in the PI in Vegas on Thursday. I land on Thursday, so even though I’m low on calories and I’m only about 170, he likes picking on smaller people anyway.

“But, if he wants to wait until after my fight, until the Monday, because I’m still in Vegas ‘til the Tuesday, but I’m about 185, 190 pounds, I’m game!”

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann will both be involved at the O2 Arena on Saturday. (Getty Images)

The challenge came after back-and-forth exchanges between the two fighters, with Pimblett accusing Paul of rigging his boxing bouts - including his most recent win over UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Despite throwing shade at Jake Paul, Pimblett admitted that the YouTuber has some skills in the ring and believes he could beat boxer Tommy Fury.

“I don’t even think he’s a bad boxer,” he said. “I think he’s a decent boxer now cause all he’s done is boxing in the past two years. I think he’d beat Tommy Fury. I know he wouldn’t beat me.”

The Merseyside fighter recently engaged in a social media feud with AEW pro-wrestler Michael Jacob Friedman and challenged him to settle things in the cage.

