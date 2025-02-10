Plans have been unveiled for the UK's first floating Padel tennis courts and clubhouse at Liverpool Waters.

Peel Waters will this week submit proposals to Liverpool City Council to create the UK’s first floating Padel tennis courts and floating club house on an historic Liverpool dock.

Widely considered as the fastest growing sport in the world, Padel is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash and is typically played in doubles. With smaller courts and quicker games, the sport is accessible for all ages and skill level.

There are currently over 700 Padel courts in the UK, however the nautical concept at Liverpool Waters will be the first floating Padel facility in the UK, combining a world-class sporting facility with a stunning waterside location making it a ‘must-visit’ location.

The proposed floating Padel facility and club house at Liverpool Waters. | Peel Waters

The proposed facility will sit within Princes Dock at Liverpool Waters and will feature three floating Padel courts. The courts will be built on a special floating Padel platform from Finland, with the courts themselves manufactured in Spain.

The plans also include a floating clubhouse - kitted out with a bar, kitchen, sports store and decked seating area - which will be designed by the award-winning architects and designers ‘Imagineering Global LLP’ who specialise in large scale leisure design projects, themed leisure attractions, and retail entertainment solutions.

The Scandinavian influenced aesthetic of the floating clubhouse aim to complement the surroundings and neighbouring leisure facilities also based within Princes Dock, which includes Wyld Sauna - the UK’s first public floating sauna.

The proposed floating club house at Liverpool Waters. | Peel Waters

Peel Waters have partnered with a team of international expert to build the Padel courts on water, working with Ville Leisti the Finnish founder and CEO of Floating Padel Oy, Tytti Sirola CEO of Bluet Floating Solutions Oy Ltd., Gareth Evans MD of Cheshire-based Padel Ventures and Paul Danson Founder of Imagineering Global.

James Whittaker, Managing Director of Peel Waters, said: “We are really pleased to be bringing the UK’s first floating Padel courts to Liverpool Waters. This floating concept demonstrates the open approach we have at Peel Waters to welcoming innovative, new ideas and collaborating with forward-thinking businesses to use our portfolio as a testbed for unique, UK-first activations on water and the surrounding land.

The proposed floating Padel court at Liverpool Waters. | Peel Waters

“Padel is a fantastic, accessible activity and the social side of the sport is of upmost importance to us. We have thousands of residents, workers and visitors already on site at Liverpool Waters and we are constantly looking at new ways to connect-up the community and new activities for them to experience.

“This new facility will be an iconic, must-visit Padel destination both for Padel enthusiasts and general spectators encouraging more socialising, friendship forming and opportunities for the area.”

Planning for the floating courts at Liverpool Waters will be submitted to Liverpool City Council week commencing February 10, with a decision expected in spring 2025 and an anticipated opening date late summer 2025.