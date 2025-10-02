Unite the union is calling on Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram to intervene, as “hundreds” of people’s jobs are “in limbo”.

Almost 600 staff are employed at Diligenta's site on Old Hall Street, Liverpool, and Unite says nearly 80% of them are trade-union members.

The lease on the current office expires early next year, and Unite says the company has “confirmed that it intends to secure a lease on the current site but with less than half the number the desks than they currently have”.

The union is urging management to come clean to the workforce about its plans for the Liverpool site, with concerns such as “slashing desk capacity”, “frozen recruitment” and “a below-inflation pay rise”.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “Unite is demanding that Diligenta gives its skilled and committed workforce a long-term commitment about their jobs in Liverpool. The union will not stand by and let Diligenta conduct union- busting by stealth.”

In a petition addressed to Steve Rotheram, Unite said: “We are asking you as Metro Mayor to contact Diligenta directly asking for guarantees that our site is not facing a managed decline and will continue to be a source of employment in our city. “

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Diligenta Liverpool for a comment.