A newly-opened Indian restaurant was given a zero-food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found littered across the floor of its kitchen.

The Indian Hive on Poulton Road in Wallasey was given the worst possible rating following two visits by Wirral Council food hygiene inspectors on April 24 and 25. The rating was later made public but the grim reasons why have only just been revealed following a Freedom of Information request.

A letter sent to the restaurant in May said “The standards found at the time of the initial inspection were not acceptable due to the widespread activity of mice. Such conditions presented an imminent risk of injury to health.”

The business then voluntarily closed and was served with a voluntary prohibition notice though the local authority said some of the points raised by inspectors in their initial visit had now been addressed. The council also told the LDRS the Indian Hive had now applied for a revisit and a rescore.

The business told the LDRS it had newly opened to serve the local community and took the recent food hygiene rating seriously. A spokesperson for the restaurant said they “have taken immediate and proactive steps” and “are confident that these actions reflect our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable dining experience for all our guests.”

Following the April inspection, the restaurant was given the worst possible score for confidence in management while it scored 20 for hygiene and structure. The worst possible score in these two latter areas is 25.

The restaurant was told it “must have adequate procedures in place to control pests including rodents.” This is because there were “numerous droppings under the stainless-steel cabinet where salad items are prepared.”

Inspectors also found “lots of droppings” behind the lower shelf storing pans under the stove, under a stainless steel bench next to sinks, on the floor below the boiler behind the wooden cabinet in the kitchen as well as droppings in an external store area.

Inspectors said: “It is imperative that excellent controls are in place now and long term to ensure that the pest activity is adequately controlled. Also, you should have adequate procedures in place to protect food against any contamination likely to render it unfit for human consumption, injurious to health or contaminated in such a way that it would be unreasonable to expect it to be consumed in that state.”

The restaurant was told it had to check for pests on a daily basis and be able to check behind all equipment with any droppings removed on a regular basis, check for pests before opening, ensure wash basins are only just for handwashing, make sure regular cleaning takes place, make sure adequate repairs take place to keep out pests, and not store food in areas of pest activity and they are kept in pet proof containers.

Inspectors also found staff training records hadn’t been completed and opening and closing checks hadn’t been carried out for three days. The report said: “Due to the number of mouse droppings located throughout the premises within a short period of time after my arrival, it would appear that records are being completed without checks being undertaken or are not being carried out as thoroughly as required. You must retrain staff on how to undertake thorough checks for pests.”

A gap was also found at the base of the rear door that could allow pests into the building, a wash basin wasn’t close enough to food handlers, and the business needed to be cleared of unnecessary items. The report said a sink also didn’t feel securely attached to the wall and concerns were raised about the handling of the shelf life of food as well as allergen handling.

The report said: “There was accumulating foul smelling water noted on the floor below the dishwasher. It is unclear if this is from a leak or from spillages when washing equipment.

“You must investigate and repair the issue should the cause be a leak. Alternatively, you must ensure areas where water accumulates are regularly mopped and dried.”

A spokesperson for the Indian Hive said: “As a newly established business, we take the recent food hygiene rating very seriously. While we acknowledge the outcome of the initial inspection, we want to reassure our customers and the community that we are fully committed to meeting the highest standards of cleanliness, food safety, and customer service.

“Since the inspection, we have taken immediate and proactive steps to address all concerns raised. We have implemented the necessary improvements and have already requested a re-inspection from the local authority. We are confident that these actions reflect our ongoing commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable dining experience for all our guests.

“We appreciate the support of our customers during this time and look forward to welcoming them back with the quality and standards they expect from us.”