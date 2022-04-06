Video news bulletin: Another zero hygiene rating, bin charges compared, life rules from 108 year old

Watch your daily news bulletin for Merseyside.

By Emily Bonner
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 7:32 am

📰 The Spice Brasserie on St Mary's Road, Garston has been given a food hygiene rating of zero after an inspection by Liverpool Council last month.

It is the second city venue in as many months to be given this rating. Koko Burger on Oakfield Road, Anfield, was given a similar mark in February.

📰 From this month, Liverpool will be the fourth of six councils in the Liverpool City Region to ask residents to pay an additional fee for their garden waste to be collected.

St Helens, Wirral and Halton also request payment for the service. However, Knowsley and Sefton still provide free collections in their boroughs.

📰 Formby's oldest resident recently turned 108 and celebrated her birthday with a garden party complete with afternoon tea and entertainment from vintage singer the Golden Age Songbird.

Marjorie Hodnett, known fondly by all as Auntie Marj Auntie Marj said: "Life is for living."

