Watch your daily news bulletin for Merseyside.

📰 The Spice Brasserie on St Mary's Road, Garston has been given a food hygiene rating of zero after an inspection by Liverpool Council last month.

It is the second city venue in as many months to be given this rating. Koko Burger on Oakfield Road, Anfield, was given a similar mark in February.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

📰 From this month, Liverpool will be the fourth of six councils in the Liverpool City Region to ask residents to pay an additional fee for their garden waste to be collected.

St Helens, Wirral and Halton also request payment for the service. However, Knowsley and Sefton still provide free collections in their boroughs.

📰 Formby's oldest resident recently turned 108 and celebrated her birthday with a garden party complete with afternoon tea and entertainment from vintage singer the Golden Age Songbird.