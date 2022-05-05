The rules for polling stations across the Liverpool City Region boroughs are the same.

Local elections will see millions of voters head to the polls to vote for new representation in a hotly contested race.

This round of local elections - which will see votes on council seats, mayoral roles and National Assembly seats - will take place on 5 May.

With thousands of seats up for grabs and different issues being voted on in different locations, the process of voting in the local elections can be overwhelming.

One of the most commonly questioned issues is the rules of a polling station and whether voter ID is needed for your vote to count.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Do you need your polling card or ID to vote in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know. (Credit: National World)

Do I need a polling card to vote?

If you have registered to vote in person for the local elections, you will receive a polling card.

This will be sent to your home address ahead of 5 May and will detail information such as your name and address and the address of your polling station.

Before voting, you should double check that the information on the card is correct. If it is not, you may not be eligible to vote.

Traditionally, you would take your polling card to the polling station when you vote in person and hand it over to staff who will check you in and hand you your ballot.

However, while you are expected to use your polling card, you will be able to vote if you have misplaced or have not received it.

If you do not have your polling card, you can give your name and address to the staff at the front of your polling station and they will check you in.

Am I registered to vote if I did not receive my polling card?

From lost post to admin errors, there may be many reasons why you did not receive your polling card before 5 May.

You may still be registered to vote if you did not receive your polling card through the post ahead of election day.

The best way to check on the day is to ask staff at your polling station if you are on the electoral register.

You can also contact your local Electoral Registration Office to confirm that you are on the register. To find your local Electoral Resigtration office, you can access an online tool by entering your postcode.

However, this method may take more time compared to asking your polling station on the day.

Where is my polling station?

You can only vote at your designated polling station, meaning you will need to know where to vote.

The address of your polling station will be on you polling card.

For those who do not have their polling card and are unsure of where to vote, you can enter your postcode into wheredoivote.co.uk and it will give you the address of you local polling station.

Do I need ID to vote?